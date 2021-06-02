Over 100 students flocked to Josey Ranch this week for the 55th annual Josey Ranch summer camps, a part of the longest running rodeo school in the country.
Eighty-four barrel racing students and 63 calf roping students are spending the week at the ranch, learning roping and barrel racing skills. Students travelled from 11 different states to participate in the annual event.
“After a year of waiting, the Josey Ranch is again full of students and their families. The barrel racers are spending their days in classes working on their turns while calf ropers are chasing calves and perfecting their loops,” said Ashley Schneck with the ranch.
The camp has been running for so long that the ranch’s roping staff is able to be comprised entirely of former students that got their start there over 30 years ago.
Owner R.E. Josey leads the calf roping during the camp with instructors Chad Henry, Jeb Barney, Cheyenne Harper, Maverick Harper, Spence Barney, Bryce Barney, Amber Crawford, Ramey Walther and Keely Henry.
Schenck said that many of the instructors are actively competing on the pro rodeo circuit, making them perfect instructors for students looking to learn those skills. This included Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association competitor Kincade Henry, who will be making an appearance at the ranch for two days of the camp.
Martha Josey, owner of the ranch, leads the barrel racing instruction during the camp, with a team comprised of Ty Mitchell, Gary Authur, Terry Thomas, Pam Randall, Elaine Lambino, Whitnet Bettis and Ashley Schenck.
Schneck said that both the barrel racers and calf ropers started with an equipment check on the first day of classes. Here instructors spent time with each student individually checking their tack to make sure everything is equipped properly and in good shape.
“This helps prevent potential safety hazards before students start running or training hard,” she said.
From there the barrel racers and ropers split into two groups. The ropers started right away roping two head of calves to let R.E. Josey and his instructors evaluate their starting points. While the ropers begin their instruction, the barrel racers headed to the main arena where they attended a horsemanship class.
Each day, barrel racers and ropers brake off into separate groups, honing their skills and working on speed and techniques to help them grow their skills.
“These classes will prepare the students for their match barrel race on Wednesday night and the ribbon roping tournament on Thursday night,” Schneck said.
She said that the match race will split barrel racers into three teams to run. Each team member will make their run to be put towards a collective time. At the end of the race the fastest collective time will win, while the other two teams will have to run the barrel pattern on foot.
The next night, after morning classes, the tournament roping will commence. This is where the ropers will get to put their skills to the test as they compete in tie down, breakaway and ribbon roping.
She said that students will then keep training for the week to prepare for their final runs and roping on June 5.
“This is where everything will come together. Barrel racers will be running for a Martha Josey Circle Y Cash Saddle and several Shea Michelle Buckles. The ropers will be roping Shea Michelle Buckles and a brand new Priefert Calf Shoot!” Schneck said.
The summer camps will run this week through Saturday, with a three day barrel racing clinic to follow up the event June 8 through June 10.
A second week long summer camp is also scheduled at Josey Ranch this year from school June 13 through June 19.
Schneck said that the camps are open and free to attend for community members who want to come out to observe the practice.
These schools will be followed by the annual Josey Reunion and Josey Jr. World Barrel Races Aug. 5 through Aug. 8 and Aug. 13 through Aug. 15. The Josey Reunion is open to all former Josey students and is a reunion of students from the last 55 years. The Josey Jr. World is open to any barrel racer 20 and under. Both these events draw barrel racers from across the country.