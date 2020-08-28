When news of the two hurricanes hitting the coastline got to Candice Sonnier and her family in Ragley, Louisiana it couldn’t have come at a worse time.
Having just moved her family from their home into a temporary trailer, as they prepared to build their new home in Ragley, Sonnier said that they didn’t know what they were going to do.
That’s when Sonnier called Martha Josey, owner and operator of Josey Ranch.
“My girls have participated in a couple of the clinics here,” Sonnier said. “So I just called them up, and before I could even explain she was already telling us to pack up and come up there, no charge.”
And that’s exactly what she did, packing up with her husband, five children between two and nine years old, her mother and father-in-law, three horses and five dogs in their trailer and heading into Texas.
The family arrived at Josey Ranch on Wednesday, and are planning to stay on the ranch until they can wait out the storm, though they don’t yet know when that is going to be.
“There are just a lot of unknowns. All of the cell phone towers are down in Louisiana so we can’t get in contact with people and we don’t know what we are going back to,” she said.
With her husband and father-in-law headed back to Louisiana on Thursday to check on the damage, Sonnier said that she is simply trying to get by, entertaining her children and keeping everything together.
“We are just trying to make the best of it, and keep everything normal for all of our kids,” she said.
In an attempt to bring a little bit of normal back into their lives, Sonnier said that Josey Ranch actually allowed Sonnier’s daughters to do some riding on Wednesday, opening up the arena to let the girls practice something they love.
“I just knew they needed a little bit of normalcy in all of this, and they were great and allowed us to get them out and riding,” she said.
This is the second hurricane evacuation that Sonnier has had to go through in her life, with the first happening when she was just a teenager.
“This is the first time that I have gone through this as an adult,” she said. “Last time I had my mom calling me and telling me exactly what to do, and now I have to organize with my kids and all of our animals.”
Sonnier said that she had to leave one of her dogs with her father, who stayed back in Louisiana, and is currently dealing with a hole in his roof from the storm.
Along with her family members, Sonnier said that the family left behind the majority of their possessions in the rush to get out, leaving the family with a lack of clothes and other necessities that they had to purchase from local stores.
Even with these obstacles, and an uncertainty as to what they are going back to, Sonnier said that the family is making the best of a bad situation.
“We are doing everything we can to just keep everyone happy and busy,” Sonnier said. “It’s just something we have to get through.”