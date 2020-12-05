The Josey Ranch hosted their annual Fall and Thanksgiving Barrel Racing Clinics welcoming 87 students for Fall and 101 students for their Thanksgiving clinic.
Students traveled from 10 different states, along with their families, all traveling to Marshall to participate in the barrel racing clinics spending the weekends on horses in the three Josey arenas.
Martha and R.E. Josey along with their team of highly qualified barrel racing instructors mentored students on the pattern, training on the fundamentals of barrel racing and focusing on getting each student to the next level during individual work.
With three different arenas, as well as demonstrations around the ranch, barrel racing students learned about winning techniques, slow work drills, and proper equipment. The clinics were filled with several talented horse and rider teams and also hosted seven pairs of ponies and riders.
During the fall clinic students set out to win the barrel race on Sunday, the final day of the clinic.
The barrel race offered the opportunity for students to prove what they have learned as they knocked multiple seconds off their original run times. The race was run in a 4D format allowing students the chance to improve their original times from Friday night.
Returning student, Michelle Trahan, took the Fall clinic championship with her three-year-old mare Rock Onwho, running a 16.862. The 2D winner was Cash Thomas, traveling all the way from Missouri to finish the clinic with a 17.378 on Scout. Following in the 3D was Bailey Shaughnessy on Flint with a 17.974 and HarlieParrish on Oreo with an 18.910 to win the 4D.
Following the Fall Clinic, students quickly arrived Thanksgiving night to get checked in for the weekend. Jamie Jo McLaughlin traveled with her husband all the way from Onalaska, Washington.
“Martha Josey and R.E. have always been bit idols of mine,” McLaughlin said. “If I’m going to learn how to barrel race I’m going to learn from the best.”
Through the three days of instruction students were ready for the final runs on Sunday. As the runs went on another long-time student Annika Ruth took the lead with a 16.658 on Primo who she had just purchased from the Josey Ranch.
Following Annika was Amy Dillingham winning the 2D with a 17.256 on her horse Vegas. The three D was claimed by Madyson Mansel running a 17.688 with her partner Mocha, and the 4D champion was Tylor Prestage with a 18.742 on her horse Bug.
After two weekends of clinic instruction Martha and R.E. are getting ready to take a trip to Arlington, Texas for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) to watch three of their students who are competing in barrel racing, Jimmie Smith, Ryann Pedone and Tiany Schuster.