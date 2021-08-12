To Josey students there is one title that holds a special significance, and that is the Josey Reunion Championship.
The 28th annual Josey Reunion is hosted every year in Marshal by World Champions R.E. and Martha Josey. This annual event draws contestants from across the world to compete as Josey students at the Reunion Barrel Race.
This year, the ranch hosted 435 contestants from 15 different states. For some this is a title they chase every year, including Waskom barrel racer Sheryl Gamboa.
Contestants ran both Friday and Saturday trying to qualify for the 4D championship round on Sunday, a format very similar to flights in a golf tournament.
Charging down the alleyway Sunday, the competitors ran from the slowest qualifying time to the fastest. The leader board changed frequently as every run kept the large crowd cheering on each of the 145 finalists. Each runner had the opportunity to take the lead.
Amongst the many contestants was Sheryl Gamboa, a local east Texas barrel racer who has attended the Josey Reunion for many years. She herself started at the ranch as a student when she was six years old, and now brings her two daughters to the ranch as second-generation Josey students. She walked away as last year’s 2020 Josey Reunion Reserve Champion and returned this year to take another chance at the title.
Gamboa qualified on Saturday’s race with a 16.735 which landed her in the second division (or 2nd D). Coming into the finals on Sunday it was going to be quite the jump to make it to the top division to have a chance at the Championship. On Sunday she and her 4-year-old partner Starrin Baby Rose ran through the pattern at an incredible speed of 16.154 claiming the Josey Reunion Championship Title.
The 2nd D was won by Brianna Woodmansee from Preston Park, Pennsylvania riding A H Miss Cowgirl with a time of 16.669. The 3rd D title belonged to Catherine Medlocck from El Dorado, Arkansas riding Eye N East with a time of 17.183 and the 4th D title was claimed by Rilee Leasor from Rineyville, Kentucky riding Cesico with a time of 18.354. The senior Champion was Matonna Haynes.
Along with the title of champion, Gamboa takes home a new Big Tex horse trailer, Circle Y trophy saddle and a Shea Michelle trophy buckle. Gamboa and the other top 40 champions won prizes from sponsors such as Purina, 5 Star, Equibrand, Yetti, MVP, Justin Boots, American Hat,Spurrs Big Fix, Draw It Out, Spalding Labs, Duke Burgess Construction and Welding, Hidez, Achieve Equine, Reinsman, Equibrand and Rock’n Wilson Leather.
This year the Josey Reunion also offered several other races and events such as the Rope ‘N’ Run Competition and a Pony Race. The Rope ‘N’ Run competition has been a new event started at the Josey Breakaway Roping School.
The event goes as follows: Teams were made in pairs of two, one roper and one runner. The roper started on the Priefert Speed Trainer and roped the calf dummy. Once the roper made a clean catch the runner raced through a mini barrel pattern on foot to stop the clock upon competition of the pattern.The event filled the bleachers as both children and adults competed in this new event. Along with the Rope ‘N’ Run the Pony Race was open to any former Josey Student with a pony 54 inches and smaller bringing 8 ponies and their riders to claim the Shea Michelle Buckle for the Pony Race. Harper Nuckles walked away as the Pony Race Champion with a time of 17.374 on her partner G-ray.
The Josey Reunion Barrel Race is followed by the 41th Annual Josey World Champion Junior Barrel Race Aug. 13-15.
The “Jr World” is the oldest open to the world youth barrel race, open to any contestant 20 years old and younger.
Everyone is invited to the ranch to watch this amazing competition featuring the best youth barrel racers in the world.