Born in the Sunny South community of Marshall a year before the Great Depression and during the height of segregation, 93-year-old Rev. Dr. Emmitt Theophilus Caviness worked hard to overcome obstacles, becoming a renowned civil rights activist, notable philanthropist and revered Cleveland-based pastor.
“He’s had a lot of accomplishments in a pretty large city,” said Becky Palmer, director of the Harrison County Historical Museum.
“We wanted to bring this here,” Palmer said, referring to a special exhibit highlighting the journey of Caviness that’s currently on display at the museum gift shop.
The 1945 Pemberton High School and Bishop College graduate made an impact nationally, fighting alongside civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. and sharing stages with several US presidents, including Jimmy Carter, George Bush and Barack Obama.
His drive to make a difference in the world didn’t start in Cleveland, but rather while growing up in Marshall, his hometown, and noticing a rather disturbing image hanging on the walls of Marshall’s City Hall.
The caricature on the wall depicted a world of segregation, with blacks and whites sitting on the opposite side of a glass bar. The caption, which read “Never the Twain Shall Meet,” ignited a flame, inspiring Caviness to want to advocate for change.
“This image of segregation spurred him to want to fight for racial justice for the rest of his life,” said Ron Kisner, a retired journalist and deacon at Caviness’ church in Cleveland.
“That inspired me to try to do something in my lifetime to try to bring people together instead of trying to keep them separated with bars,” Caviness told the News Messenger. “That was my impetus for going forward in trying to breach and heal wounds and bring people together instead of separating them.”
Caviness credits his upraising in Marshall to the fulfilling journey he’s had along the way.
“When I was there, we had Pemberton. I graduated from Pemberton, so the only time we were able to interact with white students was when my friend and I would go and entertain them by singing at Marshall High School,” Caviness recalled. “So that was the only time, the connection that we had between black and white. And I loved it because that gave us the chance to at least know we were civil and we were together.
“I wanted to just see if I could bring people together in love and concern rather than hate and discord,” he said.
His work has brought him many accolades, including the 2012 induction into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame, where his alligator shoeprint is engraved. Housed at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site in Atlanta, Ga., the museum honors activists for their role in the Civil Rights Movement and other civil rights actions.
“Mahatma Gandhi, Martin King and a great number of civil rights people are also there,” said Caviness. “I was able to be inducted with one of the professors from Harvard University.”
Journey story exhibit
Now, as a tribute to his contributions and in observation of the federal MLK holiday, the Harrison County Historical Museum has kicked off a special traveling Journey Stories exhibit highlighting the life of Caviness. The exhibit is on display now through the approaching celebration of Black History Month.
“This is a Journey Story of a hometown (son), who went out into the big world and is making a difference,” said museum director Becky Palmer.
She encourages the public to come, tour the exhibit and be inspired.
“If you have kids who need somebody to look up to, what better example than this,” said Palmer. “He began right here in Marshall, Texas. He was born in hard times in a small East Texas town and made something of himself — just by getting out there and doing it, and during a time when a lot of people say you can’t.
“Come see what this county turns out.... We produce some great people,” she said.
Deacon Kisner, who was responsible for getting the exhibit here, said he’s thrilled about the opportunity. Having recently celebrated Caviness’ 60th pastoral anniversary at the Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church in Cleveland, Kisner said the hometown exhibit in Marshall is the icing on the cake.
“Our historical museum in Cleveland did an exhibit on him back in 2019. I had a kidney transplant in 2016, and I said if the Lord gets me through this, one of my goals is to preserve the legacy of Rev. Caviness. And that’s what inspired me,” said Kisner. “I helped coordinate the exhibit here, in Cleveland. We have an exhibit at our church, and now the crown and glory is in his hometown to have an exhibit of his life.
“That’s why this is so emotional for me, because I just can’t believe this,” said Kisner. “It’s a tremendous blessing to me that he can get this kind of (recognition).
“This is our pastor’s 60th anniversary,” he continued. “This is to be the top gift of his anniversary. The fact that it’s happening now, it couldn’t be better, as Sunday is our church’s 76th anniversary; and, of course, Saturday is Martin Luther King’s birthday. It could not have been at a better time.”
Caviness was born in Marshall on May 23, 1928, to Will Spon and Lulu Page Caviness-Calvin. Kisner said. As the youngest of five brothers and a sister, Caviness overcame an impoverished life that found his family often struggling to find food and permanent housing.
“He grew up in adverse poverty,” Kisner shared.
Called to preach at age 17, Caviness gave his first sermon under the advisement of Rev. JJ Bradford at Galilee Baptist Church in Marshall. He served as pastor at a couple of other churches before coming to Greater Abyssinia in 1961, where he’s sown a seed of up to $2 million to bless the ministry.
The fact that he’s overcome great obstacles and is being featured in his hometown where he grew up in a time of segregation is remarkable within itself, Kisner noted.
“I did an interview with Rev. Caviness in our city magazine, Cleveland’s magazine. He talks about the racism in Marshall, Texas,” said Kisner. “And now look at the history of this, all these years later, that same area is now honoring this man, in his hometown — a black Baptist preacher.”
“I mean this has every element of such a great story,” said Kisner. “I really hope we can get students to come out, we can get schoolchildren and the college kids, that somebody might do a history project around it. That’s what I’m hoping. They need to know this history. They need to see what’s possible. God is good.”
The exhibit boasts memorable photos of Caviness’ journey, including a snapshot of him hosting Dr. King at his Cleveland church in 1963. Other photos of him are with King’s wife, Coretta Scott King, National Action Network founder Al Sharpton, President Jimmy Carter, President George Bush, and a graduation portrait from Bishop College — to name a few.
The exhibit also highlights some of Caviness’ awards such as a Southern Christian Leadership Conference Award honoring his life membership, a 2019 MLK Community Award he received from the Cleveland Orchestra, and an award from The National Center for Civil and Human Rights museum in Atlanta, Georgia.
Additionally, the exhibit showcases Caviness’ wife and children and a family tree, dating back to his Marshall roots. School records, researched by the county museum, are also featured. Caviness’ six-year service on the Cleveland City Council is also noted.
Kisner said he’s glad he reached out to the museum for the opportunity to host the exhibit.
“One of Rev. Caviness’ great quotes is: ‘Never underestimate the power of a conversation’,” Kisner said. “That’s all I had was conversation, and that led to this exhibit. He’s a dear to us.”
Hometown pride
Caviness expressed how excited he is to be honored with an exhibit in his hometown.
“I am deliriously happy about the exhibit down in Marshall. I love Marshall, Texas,” he said, sharing how he admires leaders such as former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson, and renowned journalist Bill Moyers, who hail from Harrison County.
“You have so many distinguished people who come out of Marshall,” said Caviness.
He’s also proud of the educational hub Marshall is.
“We were known for educational pursuits, because you had East Texas Baptist, you had Wiley College, and Bishop College that I graduated from,” said Caviness. “And we had some illustrious graduates that came out of Marshall, and so Marshall has just been the educational hub for me and an intellectual capitol over the world. I really appreciate (that).”
Following high school, Caviness pursued his college degree at the historically black Bishop College and later continued graduate studies at Eden Theological Seminary in Webster Grove, Missouri. He boasts honorary doctorate degrees from Virginia Seminary and College and from Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.
“I was really inspired by all of what Marshall gave to me in trying to go forward in educational pursuits,” he shared.
“I worked with Dr. King and we were the first in Cleveland, Ohio, to elect an African American mayor over a major metropolitan city — and I was right in his cabinet, coming from Marshall, Texas,” he said, sharing the mayor, Carl B. Stokes, appointed him to chair Cleveland’s zoning board of appeals.
Caviness was also appointed by then-Ohio Gov. George Victor Voinovich to serve as chairman of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission where he presided over civil rights matters for the entire state.
Caviness is presently president of the Greater Cleveland Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, founded by Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Caviness said he plans to make a trip to Marshall to enjoy the exhibit in person. He’s humbled by the gesture to be recognized.
“I’m thrilled at the opportunity and the blessing that is coming in that process and to have it happen throughout (the upcoming) Black History Month, and during Martin Luther King’s (observance). The fact that I walked with him and worked with him…that’s very significant to me and I’m just thrilled,” said Caviness. “I’m very excited about it.”
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.