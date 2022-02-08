Harleton resident and road and bridge employee JR Barrett wants to help find a viable solution to maintaining the county’s road system, which is why he is running for Pct. 4 county commissioner.
Barrett will face incumbent Jay Ebarb in the upcoming March 1 Republican primary.
“I work behind the scenes of the precinct as an operator for Harrison County road and bridge, going on seven years now,” said Barrett. “I’m out and about in the area every day working on the roads — patching, cleaning up and doing various things when storms and things come through, blowing down trees and all.”
“I hear the complaints and the concerns of the residents of the precinct on a daily basis, and I’m sympathetic with their frustrations of not being able to get much done,” said Barrett. “If I am elected county commissioner, I would do my best to address their concerns and help them feel like they are getting the most out of their tax dollars.”
His third time seeking the seat, Barrett said he’s running again to see if he can help make a difference.
“Like I said, I’m out there every day and I see how people suffer, not being able to get things done, especially the potholes and damage to the roads that are done,” said Barrett. “Not having the money is what we keep hearing as an employee; it’s not having the money to furnish the materials to fix them like they need to be fixed. And I don’t know anything about that. That’s out of my pay grade.
“That would be one of my things to try and find out for the people, is to why they can’t get it done,” the candidate said.
“I hope I can, by some chance, pick it up and get it, just to see if I could make a difference,” he said of grasping the role and duties of a county commissioner.
Barrett, a Mt. Enterprise native, has been a resident of Harrison County since 1985. He moved his family from Longview to Harleton for the school district and a more close-knit community.
“It’s home,” he said of Harleton. “We wanted our kids to go to Harleton schools to get away from Longview and a lot of the drugs and the things that go along with a big city; so we moved to a small town, which I’ve always been a small town person.”
Barrett said he’s not a member of any local civic groups or organizations, but he is a proud member of Oak Grove Baptist Church
“I go to Oak Grove Baptist Church, and I would invite anybody that wanted to come and share the Word of the good Lord Jesus Christ to come and join us,” said Barrett. “They would be more than welcome.”