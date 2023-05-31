Marshall ISD’s JROTC Unit joined the American Legion Post 304 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10373 for a special Memorial Day Celebration on Monday at Oakwood Cemetery in Jefferson.
Both groups, along with the community, gathered to honor Memorial Day with a celebration that included Color Guard represented by the Junior ROTC Unit from Marshall High School, the National Anthem sung by the Seth Buckner family, a presentation from Father John Himes, as well as a flag folding ceremony and service flag tribute. The celebration closed with a gun and cannon salute, and taps.
“It was a great day to let the cadets be a part of what the true meaning of Memorial Day is,” said Master Sgt. Brian Cumberland. “Many times we get Memorial Day mixed up with Veterans Day and Armed Forces Day, but they really got to see the reverence and the paying tribute to ones that actually lost their life.”
The Junior ROTC Unit from Marshall High School was invited to participate in four parts of the ceremony. This included presenting colors, a service flag tribute, a flag folding ceremony, and, lastly, a flag lowering ceremony to bring the flag to half staff.
The service flag tribute recognized each of the services with a flag presentation alongside playing their respective song at the event. The flag folding ceremony acknowledged the meaning behind each of the 13 folds of the United States of America flag before it was presented to a retired marine, who gave it to a young lady who had lost her father in service and was yet to be given a flag.
A presentation was given at the ceremony by Father John Himes of the Christ Episcopal Church in Jefferson. Father Himes is the son of a career Air Force officer and served himself in the U.S. Army before becoming a police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. He then returned to the U.S. Army, where he would stay until he retired as a Chief Warrant Officer No. 3 in 1999, before moving on to enter seminary and become ordained.
The Memorial Day ceremony honored the sacrifice of the men and women who served in the United States military and also featured an empty table at the event to represent a memorial for the ones who didn’t come home.
“The quote we keep saying is freedom is not free,” said Cumberland. “And they got to really feel that, and see that, and be a part of that.”