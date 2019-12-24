For much of the community, the holiday season is the best time of the year, but for the Vasquez family the season takes on a whole new meaning.
For the past 10 years Juan Vasquez and his family have created elaborate decorative displays in their yard for their neighbors in Marshall to enjoy. It has affectionately been dubbed ‘Juan-derland’ by locals as a play on the Wonderland of Lights.
“It is something that we love to do, it really is the greatest time of the year,” he said.
The elaborate display consists of a number of large pieces, but most famously a sleigh with moving reindeer that is suspended in the air.
This decoration was the first one to start the collection, according to Vasquez, who said that he got the idea when he saw a local doctor who was trying to get rid of the sleigh.
“I thought that I could do something with that, and we always did lights and stuff on the outside of the house at that point but I thought that I could do more,” he said.
Once he figured out a way to suspend the sleigh, complete with Santa and a his reindeer, he said that he knew he wanted to continue to grow his decorations.
Vasquez’s yard is now full of holiday decorations, including miniature houses for elves, characters from classic Christmas movies and inflatables.
He said that he starts his annual set up in November, and that it takes him about a month to get everything ready for the display. Vasquez said that his two children and his wife help in the set up, and that it has become a family tradition.
“We all love Christmas in our house,” he said. “It is a lot of fun to do it all together.”
The family plans to continue with this tradition for years to come, hoping to add an extra piece to the yard every year.
For next Christmas, Vasquez said that he hopes they will be able to add a working ferris wheel that holds 12 people for children to ride on, or a moving train.
“I have a lot of plans, I know what I want to add and I have a lot of ideas on what it will look like in the future,” Vasquez said.
The Vasquez home is located on U.S. 80 in Marshall. He said that everyone is encouraged to come out and see his decorations, and are even welcome to walk on the lawn and take photos.
“I have a lot of people ask me if its okay to go on the lawn and to take photos with the display and it always is. This is why I set it up, for everyone to enjoy,” Vasquez said.
The light display is on every day from 6 to 10 p.m.