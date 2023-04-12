Marshall’s own Honorable Judge Rodney Gilstrap was the man of the hour at the 101st Annual Judges Dinner in New York as the New York Intellectual Property Association honored him as this year’s Outstanding Public Service Award recipient.
“Each year, the association awards this honor to individuals whom the board believes has performed exemplary public service in the field of intellectual property law,” said board president Heather M. Schneider.
The dinner is held every year in honor of the federal judiciary. Past award recipients have included Chief Judge Leonard Stark of the US District Court for the District of Delaware, Judge Denny Chin of the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, former Chief Judge Leonard Davis of the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, and Judge Kathleen O’Malley of the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
As US Chief Judge for the entire Eastern District of Texas and sitting judge for Marshall’s federal court, Judge Gilstrap is humbled to be this year’s recipient of the 21-year-old Outstanding Public Service Award.
“It’s a great honor. It’s as much an honor for the Eastern District of Texas as it is for me, personally,” said Gilstrap.
The judge was honored to accept the award presented by the New York Intellectual Property Law Association, which is one of the oldest and most prestigious national organizations related to intellectual property law.
“I got a call about two months ago from the New York Intellectual Property Law Association wanting to know if I would accept their outstanding public service award for 2023. And I told them I would be honored to,” he shared.
Judge Gilstrap was accompanied by his wife, Sherry, as he attended the formal affair, held in the grand ballroom of the New York Hilton Midtown Manhattan Hotel, on March 31. Board president, Schneider, was pleased to present him with the stunning crystal trophy before a crowd of approximately 2,000 attendees from across the country.
“They invite federal judges from around the country to attend, especially those whose docket and activities have a significant aspect related to intellectual property,” shared Gilstrap. “This is their 101st annual dinner, so they’ve been meeting for over 100 years and they’ve been giving this outstanding public service award for a long time.”
Dozens of law firms, fellow judges and organizations joined in congratulating the judge as the entire awards ceremony program booklet was filled with congratulatory ads in his honor.
“Chief Judge Gilstrap’s commitment to the 7th Amendment of the Constitution is a great public service that benefits litigants, lawyers, and the judicial process,” a congratulatory ad from McKool Smith, which has firms in Marshall, Austin, Dallas, Houston, New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. stated.
“McDermott is proud to be part of this exciting event and to honor your contribution to the federal judiciary and the administration of justice,’” another congratulatory ad from McDermott Will & Emery law firm stated, congratulating the federal judge for his extraordinary passion and commitment.
For Gilstrap, it was also great to be reunited with several colleagues that he hadn’t seen since what they affectionately call “baby judge school.”
“Several of the judges that attended came onto the bench the same time I did. I had not seen some of them since our early training sessions where brand new judges get taught on how to be a judge, what to do and how to do it. We call that “baby judge school,” said Gilstrap. “And I hadn’t seen some of these judges since ‘baby judge school,’ so it was great to see them again.”
This year’s keynote speaker was Dr. Mae Jemison, an engineer, physician, former NASA astronaut, and leader of the 10-year starship nonprofit for space exploration. Jemison along with Judge Gilstrap, and the board association’s president were joined by a dozen of other dignitaries on the dais for the evening.
Judge Gilstrap finds it rewarding to have been able to represent the Eastern District of Texas at the East Coast event.
“I think because of the Eastern District’s prominence in the area of patent law and my heavy docket in that area since I’ve been on the bench, that’s what brought me to their attention,” he shared. “It’s not one particular thing that you’ve done. It’s kind of a composite of a long period of time of activity, hopefully well respected activity in that area of the law.”
Reflections
Judge Gilstrap has been on the bench since being confirmed in 2011. He is currently in his 12th year, and has immensely enjoyed the journey.
“I’m working on year 12 right now. Time flies,” he beamed.
While it’s been a busy ride, it’s one he’s grateful for.
“One of the things I told them [at the awards banquet] was when I came on the bench in December 2011, Judge Ward had only left at the very end of September, so there was only about a three-month gap in time. And when I came on the bench and was sworn in there were over 300 active ongoing patent cases on the docket. And then within three months of me coming onto the court, Judge David Folsom from Texarkana, who was then the Chief Judge of our district, he retired; and as a parting gift to me, he transferred all his patent cases to me,” Gilstrap chuckled as he reflected on his journey. “So I got another 300 or 400 patent cases there, so I literally was thrown into the deep end of the pool. But I’m still afloat. And I thank all of the people who have helped me over the years.”
As US District Judge, Gilstrap presides over hundreds of high profile multi-million dollar patent cases that involve many industry giants such as Samsung, Amazon, USAA, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Tivo, Toshiba, Echostar, online social gaming company Zynga, Chamberlain Group Inc., Overhead Door Corporation, foreign pharmaceutical corporations, mobile game makers Supercell OY, Gree Inc. and more.
His federal court in Marshall was once known as the nation’s leading federal court to hear high profile intellectual property disputes, and still remains one of the top courts today. Gilstrap has enjoyed having a front row seat to some of the largest patent cases of modern times.
“I often say that the thing I enjoy about the patent cases is that even though there’s some challenging technology you have to get a grip on and understand, there’s usually so much at issue monetarily that the parties are represented by the best lawyers in the country, and so great lawyers can make a technically challenging case interesting,” the judge said.
“And I not only have to ride herd on the process, but I get to watch great lawyers practicing law in front of me every day,” said Gilstrap. “I often say I have the best seat in the courtroom.”
He’s grateful to have the opportunity to be recognized for his service.
“There’s not one thing I can say this is why I got this award. It’s because I’ve been around more than a decade and I’ve done a lot of this,” said Gilstrap.
About the judge
After his confirmation as US District Judge in 2011, Gilstrap assumed the position of Chief Judge in 2018. As chief judge, he has responsibilities in the Marshall and Texarkana Divisions of the Eastern District of Texas. Prior to assuming the bench, Judge Gilstrap operated in private practice in the East Texas area for 30 years. During that time, he was also elected three times as Harrison County Judge. He is an alumnus from Baylor University and Baylor University School of Law. The judge has served as president of the Baylor Law Alumni Association and was named the 2018 Baylor Lawyer of the Year, which is the highest recognition given by his alma mater. Other honors include the 2018 “Jurist of the Year” By TEX-ABOTA, which is comprised of 16 chapters in Texas of the American Board of Trial Advocates.