Scores were tallied and winners were officially announced in 13 different categories for participants in the Wonderland of Lights 2022 lighted parade this past week.
The parade took place last Saturday, with winners officially announced Tuesday afternoon. New this year was the addition of second place recognitions, which were named due to the closeness of scores from this year’s participants.
Though second place winners were announced in many categories, only first place winners will receive trophies this year. They can be picked up at the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce office, located at 110 S. Bolivar St. in Marshall.
Winners included:
Best Use of Theme: Domino’s Pizza. Second Place: TSTC in Marshall
Most Unique Entry: Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue.
Best Overall Lighted Entry: East Texas Precision Medicine. Second Place: Tie between TX Gates and Glam Room, 508 E. Grand Ave.
Best Lighted Float: Marshall Fine Arts Academy. Second Place: Oakwood House Senior Living Community.
Best Lighted Truck/Trailer: Friends of Marshall Animals. Second Place: All Good Quality Lawn Care.
Best Lighted Truck: Action Towing Marshall, Carthage, Longview, Henderson. Second Place: Woodlawn VFD.
Best Lighted Antique Vehicle: Addictions by Rhonda. Second Place: The Cammack Family, Welch Funeral Home.
Best Lighted Band: Marshall High School Big Red Pride.
Most Spirited Marching: Shake and Move Fitness. Second Place: Marshall High School JROTC.
Best Lighted Equine: Morrow Farms.
Best Lighted Agricultural: Elysian Fields FFA.
Best Lighted Specialty Vehicle: Caddo Lake State Park, Texas Parks and Wildlife. Second Place: Tie between SIG Insurance, Marshall, Texas and City of Marshall City Hall Train.
Best Overall Dance Company: Diva Dance and Cheer. Second Place: The Dance Bag.