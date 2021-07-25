Those wanting to renew or purchase season tickets for Memorial City Hall only have one more week with the July 30 deadline quickly approaching.
If art and performance enthusiasts renewed their seats last year prior to the covid-19 shut-down then no action is required, tickets will roll-over to this season. For those who would like to purchase season tickets, a registration form is available at www.memorialcityhall.com or call us at 903-934-7992.
There are many reasons why getting season tickets are a good idea. Those who are season ticket will be able to enjoy the same reserved seats all season long. Priority seating is also given to season ticket holders since they get the first choice to renew each season.
Season ticket holders also get advance receipt of all of their tickets as an added convenience. They also receive lost ticket insurance so that lost, misplaced or forgotten tickets can be easily replaced.
Season ticket holders also get a discounted price. There is a large savings when purchasing season tickets versus buying single tickets for each show. Season tickets do not include special events, however.
They also receive performance reminders and priority notice about added events and special offers.
The 2021-22 lineup for the premier series and special events include the following.
- Friday, Sept. 24-Tapestry-The Carol King Songbook with Suzanne O Davis
- Special event Sunday, Oct. 24- An Evening with Larry Gatlin
- Saturday, Nov. 13- Yesterday & Today- The Beatles Interactive Experience
- Sunday, Dec. 5- Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol
- Saturday, Jan. 15- John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party
- Friday, Feb. 11- Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
- Saturday, March 5- Memphis Soul
- Special event Saturday, April 2- Celtic Angels Ireland
All shows at Memorial City Hall are presented in association with 92.3 The Depot, The Marshall News Messenger and 103.9 KMHT.
Single tickets for all shows will go on sale Monday, Aug. 16.