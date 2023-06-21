Treacherous storms didn’t put a damper on Juneteenth festivities Saturday as spirits remained high, celebrating the holiday weekend with the annual citywide parade and commemoration ceremony.
“It’s a little bit different this year, but I think as we (look at) this situation that we’re dealing with, it really makes us remember our ancestors even more,” Wiley College’s Director of Alumni and External Relations, Charles Cornish, said as he welcomed an intimate crowd to the ceremony, which was relocated to Wiley’s outdoor courtyard due to the countywide power outage caused by the storms.
“We think about all that they had to do, during the timeframe in which they did, without the technology, without the amenities and also making sure that people that they worked for were comfortable, but they were not. So, as we experience this season that we’re going through right now, I think this is the perfect time for us to pay homage to them even more so, and be thankful so much for our experiences and everything that they went through,” said Cornish. “Thank you for coming out and supporting this program. We have a modified version of our program, but it still will be a very commemorative and a special program. So, thanks for coming out, hanging out with us outside, as well as celebrating our ancestors and the struggle and the experience of how we celebrate Juneteenth.”
In her welcome, Miss Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth 2023, Chloe Henderson, echoed his sentiments as she also welcomed the crowd to the annual celebration.
“I know right now it’s really humid and hot outside but come out, enjoy your time, have fun with your family, and your friends,” said Henderson. “Keep your spirit up. Let’s make fun with what we have here.”
Giving the historical legacy of Juneteenth, Sonya Johnson noted the purpose of the celebration, dating back to the eve of Jan. 1, 186, known as “Freedom’s Eve,” when the first Watch Night services were observed. Reading the history documented in the National Museum of African American History & Culture, she noted that during that time, enslaved and free African Americans gathered in churches and private homes all across the country awaiting news that the Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect. At the stroke of midnight, prayers were answered as all enslaved people in Confederate States were declared legally free.
“Union soldiers, many of whom were black, marched onto plantations and across cities in the south reading small copies of the Emancipation Proclamation spreading the news of freedom in Confederate States,” Johnson shared. “Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places because of Confederate control. As a result, in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people would not be free until June 19, 1865.”
That’s when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay to announce the news.
“The army announced that more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in this state were free by the executive decree. This day came to be known as ‘Juneteenth’.”
“Although it took some 200 years for folks to really, really recognize it, in 1980, the state of Texas among several other states really started celebrating this day,” noted Johnson. “But it took President Joe Biden, in 2021, to really do what needed to be done and this day became a federal holiday, so now we celebrate it. And Monday will be the second year that it’s a federal holiday.”
Several presentations were made during Saturday’s commemoration. Miss Juneteenth 2023 Chloe Henderson received a certificate of appreciation for graciously serving and assuming all duties of the title and first runner-up Janae Pratt was also recognized for graciously assuming the role of ambassador for Juneteenth.
Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins was presented a certificate of appreciation for serving as the grand marshal of this year’s Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth parade.
Herbert White, owner of Barbeque Express eatery, located at 801 Elmore St., received this year’s Community Advocate Award for his continuous support and service in the Marshall-Harrison County area.
“Each year, here at Juneteenth, we look for people in our neighborhood. And one thing about it, our neighborhood is full of people that are doing things. All you have to do is look,” said Don Ravenell, co-chair of the event, as he presented the award. “Each year, we choose an individual, someone that stuck out for that year or year previous and they just love their neighborhood and they’re sure about what they do. This year’s (honoree) is Mr. Herbert White, who owns the south side barbecue. What he does on the south side for our community, that’s why he became our Community Advocate Award (recipient).”
Deloris Butler presented awards to this year’s annual Juneteenth essay writing contest winners. Participants were in grades sixth through eighth.
First place winner for the sixth grade category was Marshall Junior High School student Raven Bernoudy; first place winner for the seventh grade category was Donnie Baker; and first place winner for the eighth grade category was MJHS student Alecia Cooper.
“They had the privilege and the honor of writing an essay on ‘Discovering our Roots,'” Butler said, noting this year’s essay theme.
The winners were awarded a monetary prize and gift certificate to McDonald’s. They will also receive a congratulatory certificate.
“I am so proud of these (students),” Butler praised. “They really put their heart and souls into this essay.”
Serving as keynote speaker for the occasion was local real estate agent, community advocate and minister Patricia Frazier-Butler. Focusing on the 2023 Juneteenth theme, “Discovering our Roots,” she reflected on the strength and endurance of the ancestors.
“As I pondered on this, it took me back to being a little girl in the country, and in our backyard with this humongous tree. The tree served as a recreational with a swing hanging from the branch. It served as a place of conversation and laughter as we sat there shelling the peas. It served as a place of rest and shade from a hot summer’s day. I remember plenty of storms coming through. I would watch this giant tree sway to the beat of the wind. I would see it bend to the roughness of the storm, but after each storm that tree would still be standing because its roots ran deep enough not to break under the pressure of the storm,” said Frazier-Butler. “It lost some branches but it never broke. That’s the way I see our history and our roots. We have had many circumstances, situations and obstacles to try and defeat us. We weathered the storms of slavery, of fighting for our freedom, of injustices, some even dying for the cause. Even in this, we have been determined; we’ve remained strong and passionate. We continue to move forward in love. Not just because our roots run deep but because they are anchored in our God.”
The keynote speaker continued, expressing the importance of knowing one’s roots.
“For in knowing our roots we gained a level of resilience and respect of what our ancestors endured, what they were made of, what they dreamed about. And against all odds, against what society said, they, we have survived, thrived, achieved and conquered,” she said. We are unstoppable because our roots run deep and they are never ending.”