The Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee is set to host a range of Juneteenth celebrations in Marshall to commemorate the federal holiday.
With a sponsorship from the Anointing Grace Ministries and the G.W. Carver Center, the Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee, led by founders and co-chairs Mrs. Alma Ravenell and Mr. Don Ravenell, will be hosting a month-long Juneteenth celebration across Marshall.
The celebrations kicked off with the Miss Juneteenth Program last Friday and continues through the month of June with the Fashioned for Freedom Show, the Juneteenth Commemoration Program, the Juneteenth Parade and Four-Wheeler Contest, a community day featuring the Business Expo and Career Fair and Bo Green Domino Tournament, as well as a Commemorative Freedom Walk and Gospel Jubilee.
“This is our ninth year doing it,” said Mrs. Ravenell. “We are made up of people who are volunteering and we do get some community support. The whole thing started because we just had a desire to see the holiday acknowledged the way that it should be.”
The following events are planned:
- Fashioned for Freedom Show, Friday, June 9, 6 p.m., Wiley College Pemberton Hayes Auditorium.
- Juneteenth Commemoration Program, Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m., Wiley College Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel with Minister Patricia Frazier-Butler.
- Juneteenth Parade and Four-Wheeler Contest, Saturday, June 17, 11:30 a.m. To participate in the parade, contact Don Ravenell at (903) 926-2670. The parade runs from Wiley College to the G.W. Carver Center.
- Community Day at G.W. Carver Center and Business Expo and Career Fair: Saturday, June 17, 1 p.m. The Bo Green Domino Tournament begins at 2 p.m., followed by a bingo tournament at 3 p.m.
- Commemorative Freedom Walk, Sunday, June 18, 7 p.m. at City Park in Marshall.
- Gospel Jubilee, Sunday, June 18, 2 p.m. at Wiley College Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel
The Marshall-Harrison County Juneteenth Committee has also worked alongside Wiley College, including ambassadors of the college Chief Operating Officer/Vice President for Administration Tashia Bradley, Director of Alumni Relations Charles Cornish and Director of Marketing and Communications Jasmine Farmer, to help with any additional resources needed for the events.
The events of Juneteenth by the committee are meant to increase awareness of the holiday as well as participation in the many ways to celebrate it. Mrs. Ravenell hopes to see more getting involved in Juneteenth both citywide and countrywide in the future.
“I think a lot of people, including myself, are kind of astounded at the amount of different events we’ve evolved into having,” said Mrs. Ravenell.
“We just give our glory to God that we’ve been able to do this for nine years on a shoestring budget, faith, and hard work,” said Mrs. Ravenell. “We just love that the community comes out to support, and it seems like there’s been more and more support each and every year.”
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865 and became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021. The holiday had previously been a state holiday beginning in 1980 after the passing of the Texas House Bill 1016 in the 66th Legislature.
“It was a holiday that I grew up with. My father loved Juneteenth, and he used to always make sure we remembered it,” said Mrs. Ravenell. “And so it was let on our heart to start doing it.”