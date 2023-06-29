After being delayed due to severe storms, Juneteenth holiday festivities will resume this Friday as the Marshall Regional Arts Council presents a “Juneteenth Lemonade Celebration” concert featuring local band, C.O.M.N. Funk.
It was the perfect way to make lemonade out of the lemons that were given, officials said.
“The Marshall Regional Arts Council values the communities it serves and we strive to serve our communities the best way possible. Last week’s storms brought sustained power outages in downtown Marshall, which prevented most all Juneteenth celebrations that were to take place. Lemons!” organizers stated on the Facebook event page.
“Well, when artists are handed lemons, we make them into lemonade,” organizers continued. “So, we’ve created a Juneteenth Lemonade Celebration to help ensure opportunities for people to celebrate this now national holiday with all the meaning for which it is intended.”
The event will begin 6 p.m. at Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St. in Marshall. MRAC board member Steven McFarland expressed his gratitude to community partners for helping make this event possible.
“We have partnered up to make the Juneteenth celebration happen the best we could and of course we got dealt with storms. Through it all, having to get all these generators and dealing with whatever, we said: ‘You know this is a bunch of lemons; how can we make some lemonade?’ So, it was one of those where: ‘Hey, could we get Memorial City Hall? Let’s do something indoors and could we make it affordable and just pull it off.’ We’re grateful for the people in the city, and the people within the city of the community. It’s great,” said McFarland. “COMN Funk’s Mike Mitchell is a good friend of mine, and we’re excited about it.”
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. with Marshall City Commissioner Reba Godfrey giving greetings. Doors will open at 5 p.m. Refreshments, a choice of bottled water or bottled lemonade, will be served.
“We request that you can bring your refreshments inside the theater only if you keep the cap on them,” McFarland advised.
Admission is $20 per person and $5 for children ages 12 and younger.
“We want you to be able to come and have a good time,” said McFarland, noting dancing in the aisle is permitted.
He invites the public to come and enjoy the festivities.
“Everybody please come and celebrate the Juneteenth holiday,” McFarland encouraged. “We didn’t get to come and celebrate and have a great time (the holiday weekend).”
McFarland said MRAC is especially thrilled to be able to celebrate the commemorative holiday with music as Marshall’s rich musical legacy, “Boogie Woogie,” was birthed shortly following the emancipation of slaves.
“Juneteenth is about June 19th, 1865, that was (following) the end of the Civil War; it was about slaves actually getting the word that they had been emancipated. That’s what Juneteenth really is all about. But, take note of what happened just a few years later,” said McFarland. “This upbeat music sound called Boogie Woogie is happening down around the tracks in Marshall; and 150 years later, that music has influenced music worldwide, including the birth of things like funk and hip hop and disco and other genres. I love it.”
Mike Mitchell, who is the drummer for the local COMN Funk band, also invites the public to come out for a fun evening Friday.
“Come on out and have a good time,” said Mitchell. “We’re looking forward to it.”