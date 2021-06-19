JEFFERSON — A Juneteenth parade and Juneteenth cookout is in store in Jefferson today as FRESH, a nonprofit mentoring group for youth, hosts its first annual Juneteenth celebration.
“On Saturday, we are hosting our very first annual Juneteenth community celebration,” said April Taylor Johnson, founder of FRESH — Future, Respectful, Educated, Successful and Humble — which mentors youth through fun, free and enriching activities.
The group is co-hosting the Juneteenth activities with Robert Rhone and Friends.
The parade will kick off at 3:30 p.m., leading from Jefferson High School, proceeding down MLK, and then Watson Street. The parade will end at Jefferson Community Center, at 501 E. Haywood St., where more family fun is in store.
“We will have a cookout, free food and drinks,” said Johnson.
The Juneteenth cookout will begin at 4 p.m. Johnson said more than a dozen of Black-owned businesses are joining in the occasion.
“We’re up to about 15 black-owned businesses and our youngest vendors are five years old,” said Johnson. “They have a lemonade stand and we have another five-year-old with lip gloss and a teenager as well with a boutique; and everybody is either from Jefferson or their family has ties to Jefferson.”
Two of the vendors, Mac’s Barbecue and Bill Ellis Barbecue, will have some specialty items for sale.
“We wanted them to be able to showcase what they do on the regular,” said Johnson.
The evening will also consist of games, including kickball, horseshoes, volleyball, a corn-hole tournament and a domino tournament. A live DJ will also be on the scene. Lots of giveaways are also planned, including tickets to Splash Kingdom.
“We wanted to be able to have something for our young children, all the way up to our elderly people,” said Johnson. “We wanted to have something for everybody to come out and be able to enjoy.”
Johnson encourages attendees to bring their lawn chairs and tents for the outdoor fun.
“It’s just going to be a really amazing event,” said Johnson. “I feel it in my spirit.”
The holiday, June 19, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
In addition to being the group’s inaugural event, the occasion is even more momentous because of President Joe Biden’s signing of legislation on Thursday, officially establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, commemorating the end of slavery.
“I think it couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Johnson. “Our people need some healing. We need something to be able to continue to celebrate a holiday to be able to look forward to.
“Us being able to celebrate our history and us being able to come together and celebrate, love and peace amongst our community…I think it’s so needed,” she added. “I really do.”