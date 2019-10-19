Junkin’ Across Texas is planning the first It’s Fall Y’all shopping show at the Marshall Convention Center on Oct. 26.
Junkin’ Across Texas is owned by Bonnie Hairston and her mother, Liz Thrasher. Hairston said that the two live in Henderson, and host shows all over East Texas throughout the year.
“We have many vendors who have handmade crafts, boutiques, wood working crafts, fall decor, children’s items, tasty treats, yummy scented wax products, and so much more,” Hairston said.
The group has hosted an annual event in Longview for Christmas at the Longview Exhibit Center for the past four years, though this is the first time one will be held in Marshall.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, with a $5 entry fee. Children 12 and under, veterans and first responders get in for free.
“We are hoping to make this an annual event in Marshall,” Hairston said.
Hairston said that the first 25 customers in the door get a goody bag filled with items provided by Junkin’ Across Texas and the vendors.
Door prizes will also be given away throughout the event, which Hairston said are donated by our vendors and Junkin’ Across Texas.
For more information on the upcoming event go to the groups Facebook page at www.facebook.com/junkinacrosstexas.