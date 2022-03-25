A Harrison County jury found 26-year-old Richard “Blayne” Anderson guilty Friday of the Easter Sunday 2018 murder of Stacey “Keith” Carr while at the Sabine River Rats ATV Park in Marshall.
The sentencing phase of the trial will begin Monday.
The jury took three hours to deliberate. Due to the guilty verdict, Anderson’s bond was revoked and he was remanded into the custody of the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
Anderson, of Beckville, had pleaded not guilty to the crime, claiming he shot 25-year-old Carr, also of Beckville, in self defense.
“We have to prove to you beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant did not act in self defense,” Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood said in her closing arguments.
“The defendant had to believe that Keith Carr was going to use deadly force against him,” she told jurors. “You all heard the evidence. There was no indication.
“Reacting that way to a slap is not reasonable,” said Hood.
Background
The fatal shooting occurred in the early morning hours of April 1, 2018, at the Sabine River Rats ATV Park in Marshall. A witness told responding officers with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office that the shooting started after Carr confronted Anderson for allegedly assaulting Carr’s ex-girlfriend during a large brawl that had occurred hours before the shooting.
During the trial, witnesses in the case testified that the “big fight” that had occurred hours before the shooting and involved a massive crowd of up to 30 people. The defense argued that Anderson didn’t assault Carr’s ex-girlfriend, but tried to shield her from the brawl. Carr’s ex-girlfriend, Chelcie Cox, testified that the defendant put his hands on her and grabbed her around the throat. Carr’s best friend, Jade Greer, testified that Carr received a call about the alleged assault and decided to go to the ATV park to confront the defendant for putting his hands on a woman.
Because the defendant claimed self defense in the case, the jury was charged with deciding whether they believe the defendant was in imminent danger and the use of reasonable force was necessary to prevent harm.
Prosecutors argued that the defendant was not in fear of his life. Anderson’s defense attorney, Rick Berry, argued that his client was in fear of his life and was being confronted by not only Carr, but a crowd.
Witnesses in the case testified that Carr was the only one in close proximity when he confronted Anderson and that Carr had slapped him only one time when Anderson opened fire, killing him.
Closing Arguments
Hood said while Anderson told investigators he was scared for his life and couldn’t remember what happened in the shooting, he managed to be able to tell his account of events to experts retained to testify for the defense.
“Ms. Anderson (the defendant’s mother) says her son suffers from short-term memory. He couldn’t remember anything that night, but all of a sudden it’s self-defense,” contended Hood. “That’s miraculous.”
Hood told jurors that Anderson’s attorney, Rick Berry, would try to deflect from his actions and blame everyone but his client for the shooting.
“Mr. Berry is very dramatic, very theatrical,” said Hood.
Hood said instead of the photos that she presumed Berry would parade around again of injuries Anderson sustained by Carr’s friend after the shooting, they should be showcasing the actual pictures of Carr lying lifeless, at the scene.
“That’s what Mr. Anderson did because Mr. Carr slapped him,” Hood said as she showed the jurors pictures of a lifeless Carr as the victim’s family wept silently in the courtroom gallery.
Hood recounted witness testimonies in court that no “mob” was around confronting Anderson with Carr.
She said the defense attorney’s tactic was to make the jury hate the ex-girlfriend so much that they lose sight of the fact that Anderson killed Carr. But while the jury may not like how the ex-girlfriend handled things that night, “she did not make Blayne Anderson cold-blood murder Keith Carr,” said Hood.
Hood referred to the report of the pathologist in the case that the small amount of cocaine detected in the victim’s system had no affect on the body. Yet Anderson admitted to having 15 to 16 beers to police, that night, she said.
She argued that Carr did not use deadly force.
“It was a slap, and we’re not saying he doesn’t have the right to defend himself, but that is not deadly force and you do not have the right to take a gun out and kill someone because you get slapped, hit or punched,” said Hood. “You can’t do that.”
Prosecutors questioned why Anderson went to his truck and passed out after getting hit by the victim’s best friend, following the shooting, if he was so scared.
“Why doesn’t he call 911? Why doesn’t he drive off? Why doesn’t he get security?” Hood asked. “If this is a mob attack, why don’t the friends call 911? (It’s) because they were scared of him. He had the gun.”
“But now in his courtroom, he’s trying to come in here and say that he was scared; he was acting in self-defense,” said Hood. “Not buying it.”
She said witnesses testified that Carr was a good guy that would take up for his friends just as he did in this case.
“He was taking up for her,” she said. “He could’ve done it a different way, yes, but he is not a bully. He certainly didn’t deserve that.”
Hood told the jury it was time for Anderson to be held accountable.
In his closing statements, Berry sympathized with Carr’s family, saying they wouldn’t have to be there had it not been for the actions of Carr’s ex-girlfriend, Cox.
Berry argued that Cox got herself involved in the “big fight,” gets pulled out of it by Anderson and gets a “cokehead” to fight Anderson.
“What does my client do? He retreats,” said Berry. “He’s not trying to fight. “He goes back to his trailer.”
Berry said Cox continues to instigate the situation, ordering Carr to beat Anderson up or she’ll burn Anderson’s camper down. Berry further argued that while Anderson did kill Carr, it was in self-defense.
“Something is undisputed — the aggressor, the attacker, the bully wasn’t my client,” said Berry. “It was Keith Carr.”
“The bully chose the wrong guy. The bully chose someone who finally stood up,” said Berry.
Berry argued that Anderson was not slapped. He said his client couldn’t retreat because he was surrounded and had nowhere to go. Berry said it’s a constitutional right to defend oneself.
“Put yourself in my client’s shoes. My client is by himself. Here comes Keith Carr, the fighter, who never loses a fight,” said Berry. “He’s coming because Chelcie Cox sicced him on him.”
Berry said he’s not buying the testimony that the defendant was slapped.
“No grown man slaps,” said Berry.
In his closing arguments, Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain, representing the state, said the case is not about Cox, but Keith Carr getting fatally shot.
McCain argued that Anderson wasn’t surrounded by a mob. He pointed out that even the defendant had his own friends around him.
“He was not alone,” McCain said of Anderson.
McCain further argued that all of the experts for the defense agreed they would’ve probably given a different opinion had they heard all of the witness testimony that the jury did.
“This case is very simple,” said McCain. “The fact of the matter is Blayne Anderson brought a gun to a fist fight. That’s all it is — no more, no less.”
McCain said the incident occurred four years ago, but all of the witnesses testified to basically the same thing. Some of the witnesses were even friends of the defendant’s, he pointed out. McCain argued that Carr is not only a fighter, but Anderson is a fighter, too.
“Blayne Anderson is not some innocent, weak fighter. He fights and he’s bigger than Keith Carr, and he fights after he’s had 15 or 16 beers,” said McCain. “Everyone’s heard about blacked-out drunk That’s why he couldn’t remember. You can’t have your cake and eat it, too. If you don’t remember then how do you get to claim self defense? It doesn’t work both ways. It’s one or the other.
Berry said the only person that was defending anyone that night was Jade Greer, Carr’s best friend, who tackled and hit Anderson after the defendant shot and killed his best friend.
“He was acting in defense of a third person,” Berry said, contending that Greer was looking out for everyone’s safety from the shooter.
“He pulled a gun out of his waders,” McCain said. “He knew what he was gonna do. You can bank on it. It was cold-blooded murder.”