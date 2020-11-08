Multinational information technology company, Google, was victorious in Marshall’s federal court, on Friday, after a jury concluded that Google’s web-based You Tube service did not infringe a series of patents related to adaptive video-streaming technology.
The case began this past Monday in US District Court Judge Rodney Gilstrap’s courtroom before a jury of eight East Texans.
In the case, Personalized Media Communications (PMC), a patent licensing company based in Sugarland, filed the lawsuit against Google on March 21, 2019, accusing the company of committing and continuing to commit acts of infringement by offering to sell and selling products and/or services that infringe the asserted patents.
“The technology claimed in this case relates to adaptive video streaming, which enables content providers like Google to serve each user the highest possible quality video over the Internet,” the lawsuit states. “Adaptive streaming permits Internet video content providers to serve users with content tailored to each specific user’s device and Internet connection. Without adaptive streaming, streaming Internet video content can suffer from poor quality and delivery delays.”
The lawsuit asserted that PMC’s discoveries are embodied in the four patents-in-suit. The patents, titled “Signal Processing Apparatus and Methods”, all cover inventions created by John Christopher Harvey and James William Cuddihy in the 1980s.
“The patents describe and claim numerous critically important features needed for efficient distribution of video content over networks,” a press release issued by PMC at the filing of the lawsuit stated. “PMC’s licensees include some of the world’s most prominent and sophisticated intellectual property users.
“The importance of PMC’s inventions is evidenced through the success of our licensing program,” said Boyd Lemna, a Senior Advisor to PMC, noting that PMC’s licenses include some of the world’s most prominent and sophisticated intellectual property users such as Sony, Samsung, Fox and DirecTV. “Our preference is to negotiate our licenses directly with our licensees, but we also understand that in the current licensing environment, the continued success of our program rests upon clearly demonstrating that PMC’s patents are enforceable, and that PMC is serious about enforcing them.”
PMC was seeking $183 million in its case against Google.
“PMC wants Google to pay $183 million. In fact, they want a royalty. Not only is that wrong, but it tells you something about the merits of this case,” Google’s counsel, Charles Verhoeven, of the law firm of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, out of San Francisco, California, said in opening statements.
He argued that there were two main reasons why PMC was not entitled to compensation from Google in the case.
“The first reason is we do not infringe these patents,” said Verhoeven.
Verhoeven argued that the patents are outdated 1981 inventions and do not apply to the sophistication of the Internet today. He said, furthermore, Google already has a license for those patents for the purpose of interactive program guides.
“PMC granted an exclusive license to a company called Rovi,” Verhoeven explained. “An exclusive license almost always allows the person getting the exclusive license to sublicense.
“That’s what happened in this case,” Verhoeven contended. “Rovi entered into a sublicense with Google, and that sublicense covers all the patents for interactive program guides, including in this case.”
“All four of these patents are licenses PMC gave to Rovi, which Rovi has the right to sublicense, which they did,” he reiterated. “The license is for a field of use, something called an interactive program guide, so the question is, is YouTube an interactive program guide?”
“YouTube has descriptive information better than anybody else that can help you find what you’re looking for,” said Verhoeven. Thus, he said, it’s an interactive program guide that they already have a license for.
PMC’s counsel Arun Subramanian, of the Susman Godrey LLP — New York, argued in opening statements that that was not the case.
“YouTube is not a program guide. The purpose of YouTube is to watch videos,” said Subramanian.
“YouTube uses that technology, but Google refuses to pay for their years of using the technology,” said Subramanian.
Representing Google, Verhoeven, contended that the entire purpose of YouTube is to help people find videos. Giving the history of Google, Verhoeven noted how the company started from humble beginnings with two college students working out of a friend’s garage on their idea to create a unique search engine to access information on the World Wide Web.
“Today, Google offers many features people use,” Verhoeven said, noting such features include Google search, the Chrome browser, Google maps, Google email and YouTube.
He noted that You Tube, which is the Google product at issue in this case, started in February 2005 to provide a platform to share videos.
“Some young entrepreneurs came together and said there’s not an easy way to share our videos or find videos,” said Verhoeven. He described YouTube as “a really brilliant idea.”
Showing the very first YouTube video that was launched, Verhoeven noted that it was only 18 seconds with low resolution.
Verhoeven argued that PMC is a licensing company that doesn’t make any commercial products or sell any commercial services.
“The inventions in this case, three out of the four of them all occurred in 1981. The fourth one in 1987,” Verhoeven indicated. “That’s 25 years before Google even acquired YouTube.”
He argued that the technology used in the patents-in-suit utilized old-fashioned rabbit ear TVs.
“Today, the technology is exponentially further along. We have smart phones, the Internet,” said Verhoeven.
“There’s no mention of the Internet in these patents,” he said, noting the Internet didn’t exist in the 1980s. “Today we have the Internet. Today we have a complete different way of doing things with servers all over the country with high speed all over the country.”