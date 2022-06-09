A Marshall juvenile who was arrested in connection with the March 30 shooting death of a man at Powder Mill Cemetery has been certified to stand trial as an adult.
The 16-year-old defendant, Trayvon Dashun Stephenson, was recently indicted for the offenses of murder and engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with the death.
Regarding the offense of murder, according to the indictment, on or about March 30, Stephenson allegedly caused the death of Akeivyon Diez McMillan, 20, by shooting him with a firearm.
The indictment goes on to say that the teenage defendant committed the crime as a member of the criminal street gang “CBG.”
Marshall police arrested Stephenson in April for the shooting death of McMillan at Powder Mill Cemetery.
Due to the alleged shooter’s age at the time, no other information about his identity could be provided. His identity has now been revealed since he has been certified to be tried as an adult in the case.
The victim, McMillan, was a 20-year-old Marshall native shot and killed at the Powder Mill Cemetery, located at the corner of FM 1997 and Buffo Street in Marshall on March 30.
The day of the shooting, the Marshall Police Department Emergency Communications Center received a call around 4:35 p.m. about a male subject on the ground at the cemetery.
Responding officers found the male victim near the east fence of the cemetery.
The man, later identified as McMillan, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and it was determined that he was dead at the scene, police said.