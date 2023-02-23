A juvenile has been charged with negligent homicide in the shooting death of an Elysian Fields High School student, Shreveport police said.
The juvenile's name was not released because of his age.
Police were called around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to a service road in the 2200 block of Clyde Fant Parkway near Magnolia Charter School during the Krewe of Gemini Parade. Officers found Kip Lewis, 17, suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.
Kip was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead. Investigators with the Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units were summoned to the scene, Shreveport police said.
"Through their ongoing investigation, detectives were able to determine that the victim and his friends came to Shreveport from Texas to enjoy the parade," SPD said. "Witnesses stated that during the parade the group began to horseplay, chasing one another around the vehicle they arrived in with plastic swords. During these actions, a sixteen-year-old juvenile obtained a handgun, and a single shot was fired striking the victim. Multiple witnesses were present."
Police said the juvenile was arrested on Wednesday.
Investigation into this case is still ongoing.