Shreveport police say a juvenile is responsible for shooting an Elysian Fields teen during Saturday's Krewe of Gemini Parade.
The juvenile, who was not identified, was detained at the scene of the incident.
Shreveport police released more details about the shooting of Kip Lewis, 17, on Saturday in a statement on Monday afternoon.
Police were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 2200 block of Clyde Fant Parkway service road near Magnolia Charter School during the Mardi Gras parade and found Lewis suffering from a gunshot to his upper body. Lewis was taken to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.
"Through their ongoing investigation, detectives were able to determine that the victim and his friends came to Shreveport from Texas to enjoy the parade," the SPD said. "Witnesses stated that during the parade the group began to horseplay, chasing one another around the vehicle they arrived in with plastic swords. During these actions, a sixteen-year-old juvenile obtained a handgun, and a single shot was fired striking the victim. Multiple witnesses were present."
Police said the investigation into this death is ongoing with the assistance of the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office.
They are asking if anyone has any video footage or information about this incident to contact the SPD at (318) 673-7300.