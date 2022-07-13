A juvenile housed at the Willoughby Juvenile Center in Marshall escaped from the facility for about 12 hours before being taken into custody again, the Harrison County Sheriff's Office said.
The youth's identity is not being released because he is a minor.
The sheriff's office said that HCSO dispatch was notified around 8 p.m. Tuesday that a juvenile being housed at the detention center had escaped custody. The sheriff's office, along with the Marshall Police Department and Texas DPS, responded and established a perimeter around the location, but the sheriff's office said detention officers could not give a direction for where the youth ran.
"HCSO and MPD utilized drones and K9s during the search, but neither developed any evidence supporting the juvenile inmate remained in the area," the sheriff's office said. "It was suspected the juvenile inmate may have had assistance with transportation nearby after his escape. After nearly two hours of searching the area, the search was terminated."
Around 8:21 a.m. Wednesday, Marshall police received information about the youth's possible whereabouts in the 2500 block of East End Boulevard North. MPD officers responded and quickly arrested the juvenile inmate, the sheriff's office said, and he was taken back to the detention center.
The escape incident is under internal review by Willoughby Juvenile Center Administration, the escaped juvenile inmate will now face an escape charge, the sheriff's office said.
“This was a great joint effort by all agencies to apprehend a young person who made a terrible decision last night. Thankfully no one was injured, including the juvenile inmate," Sheriff Brandon "BJ" Fletcher said.