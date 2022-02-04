Wiley College recently crowned a Louisiana native as the university’s Miss UNCF (United Negro College Fund).
Kailie Renee Williams, 21, will now represent the university at the national competition.
Williams has worked hard to continue to maintain a 4.0 GPA in pursuit of a degree in biology, she said in a statement.
“My ultimate goal is to become a successful, sought after pediatrician, who is known for my expertise and care for children,” Williams said.
In addition to pursuing a medical degree, Williams also serves as an active member of the Wiley College Pre-Alumni Council and also serves on the volleyball team.
Williams said her hobbies include reading, researching and traveling.
“I aspire to be the Miss National UNCF because I want to increase the importance of scholarship awareness for college students,” she said. “I am overjoyed about having this opportunity to campaign and would like to thank donors and friends for all of their support.”
Students at UNCF-member schools, which includes Wiley College, compete to earn the Miss UNCF title on their campuses. Each campus winner then goes on to compete for the national title and the student who raises the most funding for the UNCF wins the national crown.