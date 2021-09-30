The State Line Education and Missionary Association teamed up with New Vision Baptist Church of Karnack to collect three truckloads full of food to be delivered to hurricane victims in South Louisiana.
The association’s moderator and church pastor, Bishop R. Lenard Moore Sr., said the entities wanted East Texas to help be a blessing in the time of need. The association invited area churches to participate in the food drive.
“We’re trying to be a blessing to the people that lost everything,” said Moore.
Moore thanked the 12 churches that participated in the benefit to help South Louisiana hurricane victims.
“We have three-and-a-half truck loads of food that was given by East Texas,” the pastor reiterated.
“Thank you East Texas from the State Line Education and Missionary Association,” he said.
Moore serves as the moderator, Dr. Louis Taylor is the vice moderator, Dr. Arron Lewis is secretary, Rev. Bobby Parks is president of mission, Rev. Reginald Parker is dean of Christian education and Dr. K. Bryant Davis is president of Congress.
Rev. Eddie Murray is president of the men department, Dr. Cherly Jackson is president of the women department, Daisy Wade is president of the usher ministry.
Moore gave a special thanks to Tommy’s Auto Sale for being a sponsor.
“We have a passion for God and compassion for His people,” Moore said, stating the association’s motto.