KARNACK — A Karnack church that routinely feeds local families in need got a helping hand from the National Guard on Monday for its food distribution.
Karnack United Methodist Church Pastor Mark Landers said the local National Guard sent out seven members on Monday to help the church pass out thousands of pounds of free food to community members in need.
“The food distribution is something we normally do twice a month but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to come up with a new way of distributing the food,” Landers said on Monday. “We used to have people come inside the church and pick up their food but we couldn’t do that anymore so we devised a drive through system.”
More than 90 Karnack families drove through the church’s parking lot on Monday to pick up the big box of food that was purchased by the church from East Texas Food Bank in Tyler.
“The National Guard asked us if they could lend us a hand,” Landers said. “We handed out about 7,000 pounds of food to about 90 families today, which is a lot for small Karnack.”
Eagle Creek Rehab volunteers, along with church members and members from other area churches showed up on Monday to help package the food into boxes.
For 11 years now, the church has spent one third of its total annual budget to purchase food from East Texas Food Bank in order to hand out food boxes to Karnack residents in need.
Any Karnack resident needing food can show up at the church between 3 and 5:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month and show proof of their Karnack address to receive free food.
“We distribute between 12,000 and 14,000 pounds of food every month to Karnack families,” Landers said. “We use a third of our annual church budget to purchase the food, which is about $20,000 and we also give food to kids on the weekend during the school year.”
Landers said the food distribution events from the church is much needed in the community.
“Eighty-percent of Karnack’s population is at or below the poverty line,” Landers said. “As a church, our theme is ‘feeding everybody and loving all of God’s children.’ We saw a need in our community, saw people going hungry and we started the food distribution.”
Monday’s boxes included whole chickens, more than a dozen canned goods, bread, pastries, chicken fajita meat, milk, instant mashed potatoes, cornbread mix, orange juice and other items.
Landers said any Karnack resident in need of food can show up with proof of their Karnack address at the next food distribution event.
Those wanting to donate to the church’s feeding program can contact Landers at 903-679-3266.