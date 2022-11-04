Things have come full circle for New Vision Missionary Baptist Church as the small Karnack congregation has been gifted a new home, the former Hillcrest church site in Marshall.
“It’s our ‘from dream to destiny story,’” said New Vision pastor, Bishop RL Moore Sr.
“Our motto has always been we’re the church on the hill doing God’s will. And who would’ve thought that one day we’ll be moving to Hillcrest — the church on the hill,” said Moore.
“That’s confirmation,” the pastor said.
New Vision held its last services in its Karnack location this past Sunday. The church will commemorate its new move to Marshall with its first church service in the new building this Sunday, Nov. 5, beginning at 8 a.m.
“God has truly, truly blessed the little church on the hill,” Moore said of the congregation of 33 faithful members.
“We have done more in four years than churches five times our size, and the best is yet to come,” he said of the various community outreach activities the church has done.
“We are proud of our past and excited about our future,” said Moore.
The new location, now named New Vision MBC @ Hillcrest, sits on five acres of land at 2800 George Gregg St., near East Texas Baptist University.
Sunday’s commemoration program will be held in conjunction with New Vision’s Fourth Founders Day Appreciation Service. Guest speaker for the 8 a.m. service will be Dr. Jerry Vincent, of Central Baptist Church in Marshall. The theme for the morning service will be “Our History.”
The celebration will continue with an afternoon service, starting at 2 p.m. The afternoon speaker will be Pastor Moore on the topic “Our Destiny.”
Moore said he along with the congregation considers the donation of the 10,000 square-foot building a great blessing.
“We said: ‘Lord, we’ve been saving our money (for a new location); we’ve been praying,” shared Moore.
He said the church’s prayers were answered thanks to a partnership with Soda Lake Baptist Association, which voted at their recent annual meeting to transfer the former vacant property to the New Vision Missionary Baptist Church at no cost to the church.
“We’re glad to partner with you and so thankful that all of the association has voted to make that possible,” Dr. Vincent, who is also moderator of the association, stated in a video announcement of the transfer.
The building came completely furnished and boasts a baby grand piano, choir room, classrooms and more. Moore noted it’s more than they ever could imagine.
“When I tell you the Lord has come through for us…” Moore beamed. “I tell everybody we may be a hand full (of members), but God’s got us.”
He shared how he manifested the dream, visiting the property for 33 days, praying each morning for God’s favor. Vincent, the association’s moderator, joined him twice. On the 40th day, it was granted.
“To God be the glory,” the pastor praised, reflecting on the testimony. “Somebody ought to be shouting.”
In the virtual announcement, local minister Scott Sealy also offered congratulatory sentiments to the church, sharing he’s praying that God does a mighty work through the pastor and the congregation at their new location.
“God is going to bless you,” Sealy told the pastor.
Moore said New Vision is excited about continuing to do God’s work.
“New Vision is doing a new thing,” he said. “We started out as a dream with six to seven people. We done went from dream to destiny, and the best is yet to come.
“We will have state-of-the-art recording studio, children nursery, The Velma Lee Jones Life Center, 15 classrooms, conference room, distribution building and radio ministry,” he shared. “We’re feeding people, we help people pay their bills; we have the nursing home ministry. We’re still doing God’s work.”
The pastor, who is also pursuing continuing education as a student at East Texas Baptist University, said he’s glad to be in the neighborhood by the Christian-based school. He hopes the new location will attract a more diverse congregation as the church continues to grow in faith and do the work of the Lord.
“What I like to see is people work together — Black and white — in a world that’s divided, working together for God,” said Moore.
“We only have 33 members, but I believe God is going to add to our little church on the hill doing God’s will,” he said. “Our number one goal is to seek God’s kingdom and win the lost. New Vision MBC at Hillcrest is a community-minded church. We’re the hands and feet of Jesus in this city to show love to everyone we come in contact with. Without a vision the people will perish.”
He thanked the Soda Lake Association for partnering with the church and believing in its vision.
“Just wait until you see the new church that God has given to us. We will never ever forget the Soda Lake Association,” said Moore. “I’m honored to serve a handful of people, but we’re in God’s hands.”
The pastor wants the church’s story to be a testament that God still performs miracles.
“If anyone out there doesn’t believe in favor, miracles or that prayer doesn’t work, well just drive by 2800 George Gregg St.,” said Moore. “You’ll see proof that God hears and answers prayer.”