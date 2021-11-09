New Vision Missionary Baptist Church in Karnack recently hosted a “Hallelujah Fun Day Trunk or Treat” featuring a pumpkin patch.
“The pumpkin patch was a success,” said Bishop Rickey L. Moore, senior pastor. “People came as far away as Jefferson for food, family, friends and fellowship.”
The church thanked attorney Sam Jenkins, Tommy’s Auto Sales, State Line Education and Missionary Association and the community of Karnack for making the church’s first pumpkin patch a success.
“The community came together and had a great fellowship,” said Moore. “We are evangelizing this community. This is our goal. We are truly the church on the hill doing’ God’s will.”
Everything from bags of candy to pumpkins was offered for free.
“As Bishop of New Vision Baptist Church, I can truly say I’m proud of our church,” said Moore. “We have truly come a long way. We’re thinking outside the box and bringing New Vision to the communities of East Texas. We give all glory to God for leading us by his Holy Spirit.”