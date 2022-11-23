KARNACK — Saturday’s Turkey Trot, hosted by Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization (CPR), served not only as a fun way to stay fit for the holidays, but also as an opportunity to help feed local families in need.
“We’re collecting food for local families in need and we’re really excited because we’ve had so much giving from the community,” said Dr. Henryett Lovely Porter, founder and director of the nonprofit organization.
“We’ve had probably over $200 worth of donated food, and so we’re excited about that,” she said. “So that’s meeting one of our goals, which is to give to the community; but it’s also meeting our healthy living goal because we have probably (a dozen) volunteers who are also out here trotting.”
All fitness levels, from ages 2 to 74, joined in the festivities that were held on the grounds of Carver CPR. The nonprofit is located at the former site of Karnack’s historic George Washington Carver School building.
“We have ages 2 all the way up to 74; so we’re really excited that we had a (broad participation) from the community,” said Porter.
The day started off cold, but ultimately heated up as participants trekked around the circled drive and indulged in a cup of hot, homemade Wassail and warm donuts.
Exhilaration filled the air as winners of the day were announced. Winning a gift card for the most laps was Ruby Stafford. Beverly Mitchell won a gift card for being the most festive, donning the best turkey-themed gear. A Chromebook was also raffled on site.
Porter thanked all for participating and said the mission of giving is something that’s a year-round goal for them.
“It really is just kind of a thing that is what you want to do all the time, so it’s not really a season of giving, really for me, it’s just always trying to figure out what people need and what we can do to help,” she said of Saturday’s outreach efforts.