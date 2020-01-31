KARNACK — The Karnack ISD Indians celebrated their annual homecoming game with a trip down the yellow brick road, reminding them, “there’s no place like home.”
The Karnack ISD Indians celebrated their annual homecoming game and dance on Jan. 23 at Karnack with the theme, “There’s No Place Like Homecoming.”
The Karnack Indians boys basketball team suffered a defeat during their homecoming game but the girls basketball team came away with a victory, Karnack ISD Assistant Principal Vickie Jackson said.
The Indians’ 2019-20 homecoming court included:
- Sixth grade Duchess America Crookshank
- Sixth grade Duke Davion Buffin
- Seventh grade Princess Jazlyn Jordan
- Seventh grade Prince Daniel Alvarado
- Eighth grade Queen Brianna Williams
- Eighth grade King Kendrick Davis
The students ended the homecoming festivities with a Saturday night dance.