KARNACK — Karnack ISD trustees recently adopted a deficit budget and decreased tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal school year.
Karnack ISD Business Manager James Gholson said the trustees recently adopted about a $63,000 deficit budget.
"In general, I would say our deficit budget is a function of today's economy due to everything now costing more," he said.
The about $2.6 general fund budget includes a three percent pay raise for all staff and an increase from last year's $1,500 above state minimum salary for teachers, up to $2,000 above the state minimum salary for teachers this year, Gholson said.
Gholson said the 2022-23 budget is based on a student enrollment of 133 students, at the district which has one campus that serves kindergarten through eighth grade students.
The district is still considered a Chapter 41 "Robin Hood," district which means despite having 100 percent of its student population classified as economically disadvantaged by the Texas Education Agency, the rich in and oil and gas Karnack land requires the district to send tax revenue back to the state each year for recapture. The district, which has its one campus housed in a 1938 school building — one of the oldest school buildings in use in East Texas today, has had to send as much back as more than $1 million in past years — almost half of the district's annual budget.
This year, Gholson said the district budgeted to send $533,372 to the TEA for recapture in a lump-sum payment in August of 2023.
Karnack ISD trustees also recently adopted a decreased 2022-23 tax rate of $0.8779 per $100 of home valuation for maintenance and operations. Last year's adopted tax rate was $0.9571 per $100 of home valuation.
Karnack ISD does not have an interest and sinking rate and continues to have the lowest tax rate in Harrison County.