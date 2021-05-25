KARNACK — The Karnack ISD Indians recently celebrated the graduation of its eighth grade class as the 2020-21 school year comes to a close.
The Indians, whose district currently houses grades kindergarten through eighth grade after closing its high school several years ago, celebrated the graduation of 12 eighth graders.
Eighth grader A’kiara Davis was named valedictorian of her class, while classmate Jordyn Davidson was named salutatorian.
The students will now head to area high schools including Jefferson and Marshall High School where they will finish out their grade school education.