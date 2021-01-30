KARNACK — The Karnack ISD Indians celebrated their annual homecoming court and games on Jan. 11 as the Indians faced off against Marshall Christian Academy.
The Indians celebrate their annual homecoming each January during the basketball season, due to the school having basketball teams instead of football teams.
Both the girls and boys Indians basketball teams took home victories against Marshall Christian Academy during the Jan. 11 homecoming games.
The Indians also celebrated homecoming with the announcement of this year’s homecoming court, made up of eighth grade King Korren Hoing and Queen A’kiara Davis. In seventh grade, Prince Davion Buffin and Princess America Crookshank were crowned and in sixth grade, Duke Jamal Buffin and Duchess Nariah Davidson were crowned.
The Karnack Indians school district is consists of grades kindergarten through eighth grade only.