Karnack ISD has named Angela Fitzpatrick as its lone finalist for superintendent following a recent special school board meeting.
Following a state-mandated 21-day waiting period after being named as the lone finalist, Fitzpatrick is expected to work alongside Current Superintendent Amy Dickson during the 2023-24 school year until Dickson’s official retirement on Dec. 15.
Fitzpatrick is entering her 19th year as a public school educator.
“It is my goal to build upon the Karnack Independent School District’s successes, sustain the district’s pride, and continue to make a difference in the lives of students,” said Fitzpatrick, who spent the first 18 years of her educational career in Marshall ISD. “I will apply myself diligently to this task and work tirelessly with the Board to carry out their vision for KISD.”
Fitzpatrick graduated from Marshall High School in 1994 and earned her bachelor of arts degree from Wiley College before earning a master of education degree from LeTourneau University. Her educational career started as an instructional aide before becoming assistant principal, then principal in MISD.
Fitzpatrick served as principal of Sam Houston Middle School from 2012 through 2017, and then became principal of the new David Crockett Elementary when it opened in the fall of 2017. She had previously been named principal of Sam Houston STEM Academy earlier this summer.
“I will strive to earn the respect of Karnack ISD administrators, teachers, staff and the greater community because I know that when mutual respect occurs, morale is high and teamwork is evident,” said Fitzpatrick.
Karnack ISD serves students in grades Pre-K through 8th from the Karnack, Uncertain and greater Caddo Lake areas. Karnack ISD will begin the 2023-24 school year with the first day of school on Monday, Aug. 14.
“I am honored to support and serve the staff of Karnack ISD as we create exceptional learning experiences for students,” said Fitzpatrick.
Marshall ISD Begins Principal Search
Marshall ISD congratulated Fitzpatrick in a statement and said they would immediately begin to search for her replacement at Sam Houston STEM Academy.
Fitzpatrick “has impacted many students and staff members during her time in the district,” Marshall ISD said. “Mrs. Fitzpatrick will continue to lead the Sam Houston campus through August 24th. In anticipation, Marshall ISD will immediately begin the search to fill the position of Principal at Sam Houston STEM Academy. We wish Mrs. Fitzpatrick nothing but the best with this current opportunity.”