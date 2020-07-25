KARNACK — Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson released the district’s plans this week to reopen its kindergarten through eighth grade campus for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
The district, which follows Jefferson ISD’s school calendar as Karnack’s graduating eighth grade students feed into Jefferson High School, is set to start Aug. 17.
“At this time, we are still on for the Aug. 17 start date,” Dickson said. “I believe we will be as ready as we can be and if we need to find silver linings in this season of our world, it is that we are small. Our class sizes are small and our building is actually very large to accommodate our plan.”
The district will offer both traditional in classroom instruction and remote or online learning, to be decided by the parent or guardian upon registration of the student.
In person classes will begin at 7:45 a.m. and end at 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Online students will be required to log on each day at scheduled times in order to avoid being counted absent. Online learners will not be permitted on campus for any reason, including during sporting events and they will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities.
Bus riders will have their temperature checked each morning before boarding the bus and if a student has a temperature above 100 degrees, they will be sent home, along with any other students living in the same household. Students riding the bus must wear face masks or face shields and students from the same household must sit together.
Students and staff will social distance at least 6 to 8 ft. apart while at school and no visitors will be allowed on campus unless scheduled through the office in advance. If an emergency visit is required, the visitor must call the office before entering the school building.
All students will have their temperatures checked each day upon arrival to school. If a student develops symptoms at school, they will be sent home by the nurse and must be picked up within 30 minutes and no later than one hour after parental notification. The classroom of the student will be disinfected and parents of other students in the classroom will be notified.
Students and staff will wear face masks or face shields at school which will be provided by the district.
If a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19, parents of the classroom will be notified and the area used by the person will be deep cleaned. The positive confirmed person must be symptom free for 10 days before returning to the campus and must remain fever free for 72 hours without the use of medication.
Classrooms, buses, technology and appliances will be disinfected daily.
Breakfast will provided in the cafeteria in a grab and go style and lunch will be served in the cafeteria while using social distancing. Grab and go lunches will be provided at the school for online learners needing a lunch. Parents will not be allowed to drop off lunches to their students or eat lunch with their students.