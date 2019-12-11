KARNACK — A weekend fire in Marshall has left two Karnack ISD students and their family in need, following the loss of their home.
“It is with a heavy heart that I inform there has been a tragedy within our Karnack ISD family,” Administrative Assistant to the Principal Katie Wright said on Monday. “The home of two of our students burned down over the weekend and the family lost all of their belongings, however they were all able to get out of the house safely.”
The fire happened about 12:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Bailey Cutoff Road in Marshall.
Nesbitt Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire and no injuries were reported, Harrison County Assistant Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch said on Tuesday.
Wright said the first and third grade students’ family is in need of clothing, toiletries and other necessities.
Wright’s list included toiletries for the whole family including deodorant, unscented soaps, lotion, toothpaste and toothbrushes, as well as individual sized clothing for each member.
Young male clothing including Men’s extra large shirts, pants size 30, men’s medium underclothing and shoes size 5.
Young female clothing including women’s shirts size extra large, women’s pants size 20, underclothing women’s size 9 and shoes size 5.5 to 6.
Adult male clothing including men’s shirts size 3 to 5XL, men’s shoes size 11 to 12, men’s pants size 54 and men’s underclothing size 4XL.
Adult female clothing including women’s shirts size 3XL, women’s shoes size 11 to 12 and women’s pants size 26.
Money can also be sent to the family via the Cash App to the user name: $YaSHANNON .