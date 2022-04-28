KARNACK — Some Karnack ISD students are working to feed strangers across the globe by solving math problems from their classrooms in East Texas.
Karnack ISD junior high students have been using the application “Freerice” to simultaneously learn math while helping to feed others in need.
As of Tuesday, the George Washington Carver Elementary School in Karnack has raised 317,630 grains of rice in less than three weeks, teacher Kevin Smith said.
“This is equal to the group answering 31,763 questions correctly,” Smith said. “This generated 3,176 bowls of rice to support the UNWFP and its work saving and changing lives around the world.”
According to its website, Freerice is an educational trivia game that helps students learn while making a difference for people around the world. For every question answered correctly, 10 grains of rice are distributed by the United Nations World Food Program to support its work around the globe.
Categories for the questions include art and culture, world history, world geography, world capitals and landmarks, countries, and flags of the world. Other categories include foreign language learning, English grammar, vocabulary, spelling, and root words. Science categories include astronomy, Earth science, physics, chemistry, cell biology, human anatomy, chemical symbols (basic) and chemical symbols.
Math categories include derivatives, multiplication tables, geometry and basic math (pre-algebra).
Private sponsors match the rice grain donations generated within Freerice, giving a financial payment to the World Food Program. The money then goes to the area of greatest need to support the organization’s ongoing emergencies. All money generated through Freerice goes to the United Nations World Food Program. Freerice does not earn or keep any money it raises, the website states.
Freerice has raised more than 214 billion grains of rice for people in need since 2010, and the United Nations World Food Program earned the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate for it. The program is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, delivering life-saving food assistance in emergencies and working with communities in need to improve nutrition. Each year, 100 million people receive WFP assistance in more than 80 countries around the world, Freerice states.
To learn more about the Freerice program and application, visit the website at www.freerice.com.