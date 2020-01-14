KARNACK — Karnack ISD suffered significant damage during a weekend storm that rolled through East Texas late Friday and early Saturday, though the school now has electricity back on and is in session, Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson said on Monday.
“Karnack ISD has significant storm damage, but thankfully, to areas where we can work around,” Dickson said. “Our T-shirt machine portable building room, the playground equipment, fencing around the property, the roof, and the greenhouse suffered damage.”
A window on the school building was also busted by storm debris, though the school building itself was unharmed and still able to house students on Monday after electricity was restored.
Dickson said a company has come out to remove the tree from the portable building and the district is working with insurance adjusters to file claims to document and repair the damage.
Dickson said the lines seen downed along the property are not electrical lines but telephone lines and power has been restored to the school.
“Thank you for prayers as we clean, and work with the insurance company for claims,” she said.
Karnack ISD wasn’t the only area in East Texas to suffer damage following the weekend storm in East Texas.
The National Weather Service on Sunday confirmed three tornadoes touched down in East Texas and one in northwest Louisiana between late Friday and early Saturday as storms moved through the area, causing massive power outages and deaths in other parts of the South and Midwest.
An EF1 tornado touched down about midnight Saturday outside Tatum, felling trees and causing roof damage to several homes and outbuildings. The estimated peak winds of the tornado reached 110 mph as it carved a half-mile path in Panola County.
Another EF1 tornado touched down late Friday in Nacogdoches County, which had maximum winds of 100 mph, knocking down a large tree onto a mobile home, killing one person and injuring another, the NWS report showed.
A tornado in Shelby County touched down just after midnight Saturday before cutting through neighborhoods on the south side of Center. According to the report, the tornado snapped trees, caused damage to homes and caused one injury because of pine tree that fell on a roof.
The strongest and most damaging of the tornadoes in the region touched down just after 1 a.m. Saturday in Bossier City. The twister started just south of Barksdale Air Force Base, moved toward Haughton before strengthening and destroyed two manufactured homes, killing two people and injuring a third.