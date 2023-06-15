Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson has announced her retirement from the position after seven years with the district and 30 years of service in education.
At a recent regularly called session for Karnack ISD, the school board voted unanimously to begin searching for a new superintendent following the announcement June 8 of Dickson’s retirement.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with Karnack ISD for the past seven years,” said Dickson. “We have made some significant progress throughout the years, and I’m very excited to see this continue with a new superintendent. I want to thank the board of trustees for working cooperatively with me to achieve our goals.”
The search for a new superintendent is set to begin immediately in the hopes of having a successor in place by September to work alongside Dickson throughout the fall.
“I will greatly miss this school, its people and the community,” said Dickson. “However, my ultimate goal was to work for 30 years and retire at the age of 50, which would equal the rule of 80. I will achieve this goal in December!”
Dickson’s retirement will be effective in December of this year, but she currently plans to continue supporting the students and schools of East Texas in different capacities in the future.
“I am not certain of my plans beyond this, but I am positive it will be something that enables me to continue to support the children of East Texas and public schools,” said Dickson.