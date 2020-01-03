KARNACK — When Karnack ISD fourth graders return to school next week from the holiday break, they’ll be greeted with another personal and uplifting message from their teacher as soon as they take a seat at their desks.
Karnack ISD fourth grade Teacher Amy Faucett first got the idea last semester.
“We were having a really stressful week before the holidays. They had just finished their benchmarks and they had three major tests and I remembered I had seen the idea somewhere before,” Faucett said on Thursday.
So one morning, she took up a dry erase marker and made her way from desk to desk, thinking of something positive and unique about each of her students and jotting down a note to show them she cared.
“They were so sweet when they came in, going to each other’s desks and reading each other’s notes,” she said. “They just needed a pick me up. They loves it.”
Faucett, a 22 year teacher with her past three years spent at Karnack, said she continued writing the personal, positive messages each morning throughout that week.
Faucett said she plans to keep up the ”pick me ups” every so often throughout the rest of the year.
“We’ve tried this year at Karnack ISD to focus on promoting kindness and being positive and we have had a really great year,” she said.