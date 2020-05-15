KARNACK — Karnack ISD officials on Friday detailed information for its virtual eighth grade graduation ceremony set for 6 p.m. today, which will be streamed live online.
The district also announced the top two eighth grade graduates from this year’s graduating class of 15 students. Valedictorian is Akilah Brasher and Salutatorian is Kendrick Davis.
Brasher serves as a cheerleader, plays basketball and runs track. In her free time she enjoys writing, playing sports, and math. Davis is a member of the basketball and track team and enjoys bicycle riding, robotics and working with technology in his free time.
Today’s eighth grade graduation will be held at 6 p.m., with participants and watchers able to log on to the live Zoom stream beginning at 5:50 p.m. today.
To attend the virtual graduation, visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/6434098107?pwd=OTIwejRYcE1LRDNuc29MYm9MSER5QT09 and use the Member ID 643 409 8107 and Password: 568671
When joining the virtual graduation, make sure the audio and video are disabled, unless you are a designated speaker or eighth grade graduate.
Participants should not un-mute themselves during the virtual ceremony as this would cause a disturbance in the presentation. The virtual graduation will be recorded and the recording will be posted on the Karnack ISD Facebook page after graduation is completed. The Karnack ISD Facebook page can be visited at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1949829005287965/
If you are a guest and you are unable to join the Zoom, wait and watch the recording when it becomes available as the district officials will not be able to troubleshoot during the ceremony.
Guests and graduates can begin logging in to the virtual graduation at 5:50 p.m. and the ceremony will begin promptly at 6 p.m., or when all graduates are logged on.