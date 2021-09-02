KARNACK — Karnack ISD trustees recently adopted a deficit budget and a decreased tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal school year, which began on Wednesday.
Karnack ISD Business Manager James Gholson said Wednesday, trustees recently adopted about a $2.5 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal school year, which has a deficit of about $146,700.
The budget’s largest expenditure goes to salaries, about $750,000, which also includes a one time, $1,500 raise for all full time employees at the district this year.
Trustees also approved within the budget, about a $40,000 expenditure item to allow for roof repairs of Karnack Elementary School from the ongoing tornado damage claim last spring.
Trustees also adopted a decreased tax rate for the 2021-22 school year, with the district’s maintenance and operations tax rate dropping from $0.9664 in 2020 to $0.9571 per $100 of home valuation.
The district’s interest and sinking rate is $0.