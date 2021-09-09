KARNACK — Karnack ISD trustees today will consider donating the district’s old high school property, which is not in use, to the local non-profit Carter Community Pathways to Revitalization, Inc.
The meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. today at the George Washington Carver Elementary School Cafeteria is open to the public. The school is located at 655 Fason Street in Karnack.
Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson said Tuesday the community is invited to come out and hear from representatives with the local non-profit about their plans for the property should trustees decide to go ahead with the donation.
“Karnack ISD will hold a public hearing on Thursday, to discuss the possible donation of the former Karnack ISD campus that is located on Hwy 134,” Dickson said. “At this time, Karnack ISD has been in touch with a non-profit organization, Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization, Inc. This non- profit organization has a desire to preserve the history of the former school, and to give back to the community through multiple outreach programs. The meeting is an opportunity for the Karnack community to hear the proposed plan of use, and offer input.”
Dickson said the non-profit group reached out to them about the building, which has not been in use by the district for several years.
“The non-profit group approached us. We did not try to sell the building. We want to make sure the public is involved in any process or decision the board makes,” she said. “Our primary goal is to find a way to preserve the history of the building, but give back to the community if possible. The building and its upkeep will be a challenge for sure. We have not discussed monetary values, etc. at this stage in the process.”
Carver Community Pathways to Revitalization, Inc. representative Henryett Lovely Porter will be on hand today to reveal their plans for the building.