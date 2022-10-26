Karnack ISD voters are deciding between six candidates on the ballot for four school board positions.
Early voting began Oct. 24 and continues until Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Karnack ISD voters will be deciding between two contested races: Elaine Davis Jackson or Reba Shaw Green for Position 4 and Russell Wright or Jimmy P. Theodos for Position 5. Ray L. Polk is running unopposed for Position 6, and Judy Vandeventer is running unopposed for Position 7.
Position 4
Reba Shaw Green, a candidate running for Position 4, said she feels like there needs to be some change and a difference made in the school system. This is Green’s first time running for this position.
“The kids do not have enough extracurricular activities,” said Green. Her belief is that the main reason for the lack of activities is the closing of Karnack’s High School almost a decade ago.
“This is an oil-rich community, and we need to keep our students in our community, but we’re not,” Green said.
Green said she is working to keep education in Karnack by prioritizing the reopening of the high school. Karnack High School closed in the fall of 2015, and Karnack students, grades 9-12, have been enrolled in the Jefferson, Waskom and Marshall ISDs since then.
Green works as a Family Dollar assistant manager, and along with her coworker, Amanda Waldon, has raised money through the Salvation Army Angel Tree program for the past three years to help provide Christmas gifts for local children during the holidays. She also provides candy for Valentine’s Day and Halloween. She is usually found at Family Dollar, where she personally assists in raising funds for school field trips and the school supply drive.
Elaine Jackson, who is running against Reba Shaw Green for Position 4, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Position 5
Russell Wright, running for Position 5 on the board, talked about his concerns for Karnack children.
“I’m concerned with kids’ education and what’s going on in the world today.” He says that he realizes what kids really need to learn. “Kids are our future. Without the kids and a good education, they can’t move forward in life.”
Wright is a board member who wants to focus on teachers and security.
“There’s always changes you would like to see a school district make, but it’s a collaborative agreement that you’ve got to deal with everyone and what’s allowed with what you can do and what you have the funds to do,” said Wright.
When asked about his concerns, he stated that his main one is simply allowing the teachers to teach. He also believes that security is an issue.
Wright works for Windstream Communications, a Karnack-based phone company. Over the past 20 years, he has earned the nickname “the smiling phone man,” and is now best known for working on residents’ internet. He also works for the Caddo Lake water supply water board. His daughter is Katie Wright, a former Karnack ISD employee. He has a son, Alex, in addition to Katie, making him a father of two. Wright and his wife have been married for 39 years.
Wright’s opponent, Jimmy P. Theodos, said his main reason for running is “to try to help the children in the area and work on improvements at the school where they have weaknesses, in my opinion.” Wright has sat on the board for many years.
Theodos is very interested in the Robin Hood program in Karnack. The Robin Hood plan is legislation that limits the amount wealthy school districts can keep and redirects any excess funds to poorer school districts. He believes the city should work on student ratios in order to keep as much of the Robin Hood money as possible for the district’s students.
“Their money’s being sent to other areas because we don’t have the student ratio that’s required to keep the money in our ISD,” Theodos says. He was also concerned about the reopening of Karnack High School.
Theodos considers himself an ethical person and questions those who are running but not around in the city to help the area grow and prosper.
“You need to go to meetings and not be an absentee... That’s just not the way you do a school board meeting.”
In 2015, Theodos relocated his family from Louisiana to Karnack. As a husband of 23 years and a father of three boys, 19, 21, and 23, he has been working for Ark La Tex General Contractors for 23 years.
Theodos is running to bring more transparency from the board, which he believes will help the school thrive. “I will do everything that I can to help the Karnack ISD students, as a whole, to improve their awareness of the area and communicate with the people that put me in office…”
Unopposed Candidates
“I would like to see the schools progress and the kids in this community get an education. The best possible education that they can get in this district,” said the unopposed Ray L. Polk when talking about why he continues to serve on the board.
Judy VanDeventer, who is also running unopposed, says she enjoys serving on the school board. “We have a good board and we’ve been able to do a lot for our school. The only thing we haven’t been able to do is build a new school, but we have good teachers. “
Polk, who has been on the board since 2006, says “There’s always room for growth and change because growth and change are the difference makers.”
“We look for ways that we can improve our district and we receive suggestions and ideas not only from the board but from the community,” he said.
A priority in Polk’s view is to make sure students are at grade-level comprehension and that no child is left behind. “Our purpose is to be a great school district.”
Polk graduated from George Washington Carver High School in 1961 after being born and raised in Karnack. He is a former Lockheed Martin aircraft engineer. He is now not only on the school board but also the pastor of Mt. Ridge Baptist Church. The pastor has been married for 58 years and has three living children and one deceased daughter.
“My whole mission was to come back to the community that had given me so much and do what I can to help. I never really ran for the school board. I was invited to be on the school board when a school board member passed and they needed someone to take their place. They invited me to come, and I’ve been serving ever since. “
He has also volunteered as a firefighter, and his wife has worked for the water department.
“We have been busy in this community doing what we can to help our community grow and develop and be as great as we can be,” he said.
VanDeventer, who has served on the board with Polk, has stated that she wants to stay on the board because of the great teachers they work with. She does not see much need for change in the district right now. One of her primary concerns is ensuring that the students receive a good education.
VanDeventer retired from the Karnack ammunition plant. She bought her first home in the city in 1980. Vandeventer is well-known in the community for his generosity. She is the current president of the Restoration Advisory Board, which is in charge of the ongoing clean-up of the ammunition plant. She is a widow who attends the Uncertain Church.
“My church does a Wednesday afternoon kids class,” she explained. “The bus drops them off at our church and we provide them with a snack and a Bible story and playtime.” VanDeventer has one child and three stepchildren.