The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has made one arrest, following a Monday night shooting of two family members.
The suspect, 53-year-old Carl Dwain Dunn, of Karnack was booked into the Harrison County Jail for two counts of aggravated assault/family violence with a weapon. The offense is a first degree felony.
According to sheriff’s officials, 911 dispatchers received a call for help around 11:34 p.m., Monday.
“Dispatchers were unable to get anyone on the open phone line to talk to them,” HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher reported. Thus, “a deputy was dispatched to the address on Jackson Arm Road to check welfare on the occupants due to the 911 call.”
Upon the deputy’s arrival, he heard a voice pleading for help as he knocked on the door.
“The deputy made entry into the residence where he discovered two gunshot victims — a 79-year-old female and a 64 year-old-male,” said Fletcher.
The male victim was alert enough to identify the alleged shooter and inform that the suspect was still in the residence.
As deputies searched the residence, they found Dunn hiding underneath a bed. The suspect appeared to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody by the deputies on-site.
“Carl Dunn does reside at the location and is the son of one of the victims and the nephew of the other victim,” said Fletcher. Both victims were transported by helicopter to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
“This is an ongoing investigation and further information may be released as it becomes available,” said Fletcher.