A Karnack man has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for shooting his mother and uncle, Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain said Wednesday.
Carl Dunn, 55, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault on Monday, and a Harrison County jury deliberated his sentence for less than an hour, McCain said.
The events stemmed from a 911 open line call that deputies made on April 27, 2020, McCain said.
"On that night, dispatchers with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call but did not hear anyone on the line," McCain said. "Dispatchers sent two deputies to the residence, which was on Jackson Arms Road in Karnack."
When they arrived, McCain said the officers found a locked door and heard a man calling for help. A deputy forced his way into the home and found an injured man, identified as Dunn's 65-year-old uncle.
The uncle told deputies that Dunn had shot him and Dunn's mother, who was 79-years-old at the time. A probable cause report in the case detailed how Dunn's mother was found in a pool of blood on the living room floor. She had two black eyes and blood covering her face and head.
That same report said the uncle had suffered several gunshot wounds in his thigh and stomach. The uncle told deputies that Dunn not only shot them, but beat him in the head with a pistol.
"Deputy Hensley initially believed that Mrs. Dunn was deceased and began to clear the residence with Harrison County Lt. Alton Fugler," McCain said. "Deputies later found the defendant in his bedroom, naked, under a bed and took him into custody."
Both victims were transported by helicopter to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life threatening injuries. Dunn’s mother had sustained a gunshot wound to her face and trauma to her head.
McCain said Wednesday that jurors had heard from Lt. Fugler, Investigator Mack Fuller and Dunn's mother on Tuesday.
"On the evening of April 27, 2020, Mrs. Dunn and Mr. Hegner (the uncle) talked to the defendant about getting on food stamps since he was unemployed," McCain said. "Mrs. Dunn stated that it was a casual conversation and that the defendant was maybe annoyed but there was no argument. She went on to say that the defendant went to his room and Mr. Hegner went to his room to read while Mrs. Dunn sat in the living room watching television and reading.
"A short time later, Mrs. Dunn heard gunshots and ran to Mr. Hegner’s room, where she saw that the defendant had shot Mr. Hegner four times and was pistol whipping him. When Mrs. Dunn attempted to intervene, the defendant shot his own mother in the face and began to chase her to the living room where he began pistol whipping her as well. She testified that upon the defendant shooting her, she could feel her teeth shatter. The defendant pistol whipped the two so badly that the barrel of the handgun broke and was found on the living room floor."
McCain said that Dr. Bharat Guthi Konda, from LSU Medical Center, testified Wednesday about the victims' injuries and said that they would have died without medical intervention.
"If it had not been for the fast thinking of the Harrison County deputies on scene, it is likely that the two victims would have died at the residence," McCain said Wednesday. "The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was thorough and professional in their investigation. Additionally, the sheriff’s office worked with the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation and sought guidance. With this type of partnership, the DA’s Office is able to bring good cases to a jury and secure the type of justice that is deserved for victims."