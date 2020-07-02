A Karnack man, who was arrested in April, for reportedly shooting two family members has been indicted on two counts of aggravated assault family violence with a weapon.
According to the indictment, on April 27, the defendant, 53-year-old Carl Dwain Dunn, allegedly caused serious bodily injury to his mother and uncle by reportedly shooting his mother in the face and shooting his uncle in the stomach.
Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported at the time that 911 dispatchers received a dropped 9-1-1 call around 11:34 p.m., April 27.
“Dispatchers were unable to get anyone on the open phone line to talk to them,” HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon Fletcher reported, at the time. Thus, “a deputy was dispatched to the address on Jackson Arms Road to check welfare on the occupants due to the 911 call.”
Upon the deputy’s arrival, he heard a voice pleading for help as he knocked on the door.
“The deputy made entry into the residence where he discovered two gunshot victims — a 79-year-old female and a 64 year-old-male,” said Fletcher.
According to a probable cause for arrest report on the incident, the deputy found the female victim on the living room floor in a pool of blood. He observed two black eyes and blood covering her face and head. The male victim was found on the kitchen floor covered in blood and suffering from several gunshot wounds to his left thigh and stomach.
The male victim was alert enough to identify the shooter and inform that the suspect was still in the residence. The uncle advised that Dunn not only shot them, but beat him in the head with a pistol.
As deputies searched the residence, they found Dunn hiding underneath a bed.
According to the probable cause for arrest report, he was found in the bedroom with a bloody .22-caliber revolver that was missing the barrel.
Officials reported at the time that Dunn appeared to be intoxicated. He was taken into custody by the deputies on-site.
“Carl Dunn does reside at the location and is the son of one of the victims and the nephew of the other victim,” Chief Deputy Fletcher noted at the time.
Both victims were transported by helicopter to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life threatening injuries. Dunn’s mother had sustained a gunshot wound to her face and trauma to her head.
Others indicted for the June term were:
- Jose Israel Saucedo, 60, of Marshall, driving while intoxicated third or more offense;
- Abagail Michele Beloney, 28, of Alvarado, possession of a controlled substance;
- Steven Nicholas Hutson, 35, of Hallsville, possession of a controlled substance;
- Blake Charles Arst, 19, of Marshall, possession of marijuana;
- Savannah Leigh Reed, 18, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Cedric Lynn Williams, 40, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Marcus Lawrence Turner, 37, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kenneth John Ruelas, 43, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- LaKendrick Martize Ward, 33, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Brandon Lamar Alexander, 31, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Chance Quade Martin, 22, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Steven Omega Haggerty, 50, of Jefferson, possession of a controlled substance;
- Huns H. Nguyen, 25, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Kayla Dianne Aguilar, 33, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Reagan Michelle Harrist, 28, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Chester Ray Flanagan Jr., 55, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Chad Daniel Mayfield, 44, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Warren Farrell Crawford, 55, of Longview, possession of a controlled substance;
- Charles David Dreesen, 32, of Marshall, possession of a controlled substance;
- Meagan Renee Johnson, 33, of Harleton, two counts of abandoning/endangering a child by criminal negligence; and possession of a controlled substance;
- Thomas Cambriel Lee, 40, of Dangerfield, possession of a controlled substance, abandoning/endangering a child by criminal negligence;
- Santana Cornelius Brandin, 31, of Bossier City, La., evading arrest/detention with a vehicle;
- Steven Blake Lampkin, 22, of Longview, criminal mischief more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000;
- Christopher Michael Nelson, 18, of Marshall, engaging in organized criminal activity;
- Conner Wayne Jackson, 18, of Marshall, engaging in organized criminal activity;
- Tyler James Gibson, 20, of Marshall, engaging in organized criminal activity;
- Britton Wayne Morris, 20, of Marshall, tampering with oil/gas rigs without written authority;
- Shane Mikel Morris, 22, of Marshall, tampering with oil/gas rigs without written authority;
- Lauren Kimberly Kirkland, 36, of Texarkana, theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions;
- Stephan Gray Mullins II, 32, of Marshall, theft of material less than $20,000;
- Vincent Lee Ogden, 39, of Marshall, theft of property more than or equal to $2,500, but less than $30,000; unauthorized use of a vehicle;
- Don Joseph Calderwood, 59, of Gilmer, theft of property more than or equal to $30,000, but less than $150,000;
- Deaven Rafael Carrasco, 24, of Marshall, two counts of credit card or debit card abuse;
- Patrick Michael Obrien, 32, of Longview, forgery of a financial instrument;
- Jessica Danielle Brimhall, 28, of Harleton, assault against a public servant;
- Jerry Wayne Ray, 60, of Marshall, assault family violence;
- Robert Earl Fulton, assault family violence with a previous conviction; injury of a child with intent to cause bodily injury;
- John Isaac Medina, 34, of Houston, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;
- Ryan Louis Patterson, 32, of Marshall, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.