From Staff reports
A Karnack man was killed Saturday in a one vehicle crash on State Highway 43 in Harrison County, Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Jean Dark said Monday.
Adrian Santee Davis, 40, of Karnack was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 11:45 p.m. on Saturday by Harrison County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 John Oswalt.
Troopers said Davis’ pickup truck was headed northbound on State Highway 43, about three miles north of Marshall, when it suddenly curved from the roadway for an unknown reason. The truck then went through an embankment, striking several trees, before catching fire, Dark said.
Davis was was taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall.
The crash remains under investigation.