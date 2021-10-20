A Harrison County jury sentenced Jeffery Dillon Grantham, of Karnack, to 50 years in prison Wednesday for assault family violence by strangulation and 25 years for evading arrest with a vehicle. The sentences will run concurrently.
The punishment was assessed Wednesday, following a jury trial in the 71st Judicial District Court in which 30-year-old Grantham was found guilty on both charges. The jury took an hour and 33 minutes to deliberate.
“The jury and conviction were the result of incidents that took place May 26, 2020,” the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office said. “On that date, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on FM 134 in Karnack in reference to an assault. Deputies received multiple calls of the assault including one from a truck driver who saw the victim on the side of the road.”
The DA’s office noted that upon arrival, deputies observed a structure on fire and found Grantham in the backyard of the residence. Grantham subsequently fled from the scene, leading deputies in pursuit down FM 134, and later down a powerline right-of-way before disappearing.
“During the investigation of the assault on Grantham’s girlfriend, they observed multiple injuries, which included redness and bruising around the neck consistent with strangulation,” the DA’s office indicated. “She was later transported to Good Shepherd hospital where she was treated and also diagnosed with a fractured cervical vertebrae.
Deputies later found Grantham back on the property, where he fled deputies, again, this time on foot, before being caught and arrested.
Because Grantham had at least two prior criminal charges, he was facing an enhanced punishment of 25 years to life.
The jury on Wednesday had the option of punishing him to either 2 to 10 years if prosecutors couldn’t prove the prior convictions; or 25 years to life if the two prior convictions were proved; or an automatic life sentence.
Defense attorney Kyle Dansby, representing Grantham, asked jurors to find the two prior convictions not true and sentence Grantham to 10 years.
“You do not have a victim that came and told you anything,” Dansby told the jury in closing arguments. “She is not here. She did not testify.
“That has to account for something,” said Dansby.
The defense attorney said this is not a case that’s about sending a message to the community.
“This is about punishing one person for their conduct,” said Dansby. “You send a message to Jeffery Grantham about what you believe he will be punished for.”
Representing the state, First Assistant District Attorney Madison Hood contended that the case was exactly about sending a message and asked jurors to assess a life punishment.
“Mr. Grantham is bad. He’s violent; he’s dangerous,” she said as she described his invincible persona.
“The rules do not apply to him. The law does not apply to him,” she said of Grantham. “He has bucked the system.”
Hood said Grantham is also manipulative. She noted the fear heard in the defendant’s father and neighbor’s voices in their 911 call to authorities the day of the incidents.
“You heard his father. What did you hear in his voice? Fear,” said Hood.
She said even the neighbor warned authorities to not respond without backup.
“They feared him,” Hood said of Grantham’s father and neighbor.
She said the defendant has pretty much been in trouble with the law since 2010, mainly stemming from charges out of Caddo Parish, Louisiana.
Highlighting Grantham’s prior convictions, Hood noted the defendant received eight years on the burglary charge. For the offenses of resisting officer, possession of marijuana and running a red light, he received 160 days. For aggravated assault of a police officer and flight from an officer, he received four-and-a-half years. For escape, he was sentenced to a year. For possession of a controlled substance, he was sentenced to two years; for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, he received three years; for evading arrest, he was assessed a fine; for burglary of a vehicle, he was given 300 days; for careless operation of a motor vehicle, he was given 10 days; and for resisting arrest he landed 60 days.
“The law talks about two felony convictions; he’s got six felony convictions, four misdemeanor convictions and 10 convictions altogether,” said Hood.
She argued that Grantham’s lengthy criminal history is proof that he’s a threat to society.
“Jeffery Grantham is the kind of man you warn people about,” said Hood. “He’s a danger to society.
“I’m going to ask you to give him more than a slap on the wrist because that’s what he deserves,” the prosecutor told jurors. “We’re not gonna tolerate you chocking and beating up someone and then taking off from police.”