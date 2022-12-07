A Karnack man was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday in connection with a 2021 drug possession case, the Harrison County District Attorney's Office announced in a press release Wednesday.
Jemille Shimar McAfee, 38, was convicted and sentenced Tuesday on a charge of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance measuring between four and 200 grams. The DA's office noted that the charge was a second-degree felony punishable by 2 to 20 years in prison, and because McAfee was a habitual offender, his punishment had been enhanced to a minimum of 15 years.
McAfee was arrested in October 2021 in Marshall after officers responded to a home in reference to a trouble unknown call, the DA's office said.
"Upon their arrival, officers met with the reporting party and made contact with the defendant, identified as Jemille McAfee," the DA's office said. "The reporting party advised that she no longer needed officers. As they were leaving, officers noticed an amount of cocaine in a baggie in the front seat of a vehicle in the driveway. McAfee admitted to officers that the car was his."
Officers found 27 baggies filled with cocaine and further discovered cash and Alprazolam pills, the DA's office said.
Assistant District Attorney Miranda Harris and Assistant District Attorney James Woodring represented the state during McAfee's trial, with Harris presenting evidence of McAfee's criminal history.
"Harris questioned Marshall PD Sergeant Nikki King about fingerprints on the defendant’s prior judgments, which included a conviction for aggravated assault, felon in possession of a firearm, and manufacture/delivery of marijuana," the DA's office said. "Jurors also heard Ms. Harris present evidence that McAfee was currently under indictment in Harrison County for another possession of a controlled substance and another case for felon in possession of a firearm.
"Ms. Harris stated that she would hope that the verdict would send a strong message to drug dealers in east Texas. Harris also stated that she was thankful to have had diligent officers like Officers Caldwell and Sipes who were able to present their case with detail and clarity."