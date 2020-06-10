A Harrison County religious leader made a trip to Houston, this week, to personally pay his respects to the late George Floyd as the family of the 46-year-old laid him to rest.
“(He’s) the man who woke up the world to injustice. (He’s) the man who woke up the world, who woke up a nation,” said Bishop Rickey Moore, pastor of the New Vision Missionary Baptist Church in Karnack and moderator of the State Line Missionary and Educational Association.
Moore attended Floyd’s private funeral Tuesday and spoke at a Black Lives Matter rally that was held in the parking lot of Floyd’s Jack Yates high school on Monday.
“I got a chance to be a part of history today and I saw something that I had never seen before — the man who was driving the horse carriage, he was driving the carriage and was crying like a baby,” Moore shared during a telephone interview after the funeral.
“I’d never seen that before,” he said, describing how emotional the service was.
Moore said he’s preached a host of funerals as a minister, but he’s never seen one more touching than Floyd’s.
“I have been a pastor for more than 36 years and I have been preaching more than 43, so that means I’ve been burying people, I’ve been attending funerals for a long time,” said Moore, “but I have never ever had one to choke me up. The only one was when my brother, Bishop Charles Lawrence, died (a few weeks ago), and I preached his funeral. Although they died differently, I had a lump in my throat (at both).”
A brutal death
Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man died May 25 after being pinned to the ground with the knee of a Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer pressed to his neck, suffocating him for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
A newly surfaced video, taken from a different angle, shows a total of three officers kneeling on Floyd, as he pleaded for his life.
The horrific death has prompted outrage across the country regarding the alarming number of deaths of unarmed black citizens killed at the hands of police.
His death has also reignited the Black Lives Matter movement, sparking protests across the nation, with people of all races joining together, demanding an end to police brutality as well as systemic racism towards the black community.
The movement has become a global affair, Moore said, which was evident by the diverse crowd he witnessed at Monday’s public viewing held at Floyd’s childhood church, Fountain of Praise, and at Tuesday’s funeral.
“This is a global event,” said Karnack pastor, Moore. “I met a man from Denmark, a woman from Cairo — people from all over, globally. Someone from Frankfurt, Germany interviewed me.
“This is a global impact,” he reiterated. “They all were there for the same thing; and what can comfort all of us regardless of our color, ethnicity or where we’re from is God’s presence, peace and power.”
Emotional service
The pastor said what really made him emotional was the interest of a little girl watching the funeral procession from a school parking lot across the street.
“There was a little girl playing by an elderly black lady,” he said. “She called her Nana. She said: ‘Nana, Look at all the people. Do you see? What’s going on? She (the elderly lady) said: ‘You’re witnessing history. You’re seeing a change, baby.’”
The diversity of the crowd also warmed Moore’s heart.
“I mean black, white — people of all different ethnicities, all races — all of them were there,” he said.
The respect and honor shown by Floyd’s hometown, Houston, was also moving.
“They had yellow ribbons on 46 trees, leading up to the cemetery,” said Moore.
The sight of tough motorcyclists, breaking into tears on the side of the road, was also heart wrenching.
“There were motorcycle riders, when they came down the street, when the wagon turned into the cemetery, the bikers pulled aside and they all were hugged up and cried,” Moore described. “I mean these were hard-core men; they were breaking down, all hugging each other.
“It was very moving, and very touching,” he said.
Moore attended the ceremonies in memory of Floyd not only as a representative with the State Line Missionary and Educational Association, but also as chaplain of the Shreveport Fire Department.
“I was down there doing chaplain work and counseling people, because a lot of people are going to need a lot of counseling,” he said.
Not only did he counsel protesters, but he offered prayer to law enforcement, firefighters, and paramedics as well.
“We were there to give support to them and anyone who needed it — if that meant passing out water, or letting somebody talk to get it out of their system,” he said.
Moore, along with a group of 12 others from the East Texas and Louisiana area, arrived to Houston Monday morning. The pastor said they were inspired to attend after holding a tent revival entitled “I Can’t Breathe Without God” at his church in Karnack last week.
“We wanted to do this because this is a moment in history and it affects all people, all races,” said Moore.
Moore said the message from Floyd’s family at the funeral was inspiring as the family called for peace in the midst of the tragedy.
“Everybody’s calling for peace, and they also said if you see anyone protesting in Houston, anywhere else, if they start looting or clowning stop them immediately because they do not want to connect that stigma with the family name,” said Moore. “They are for peace.
“They want to be represented with dignity and respect, but they want to be heard,” he said.
Moore said the eulogy also emphasized a powerful message about the movement that’s unfolding.
“Sometimes you see things happen and it only be a moment, but this is more than a moment; this is a birth of a movement,” Moore said of the message conveyed. “I thought that was quite powerful.”
Floyd was laid to rest at a Pearland cemetery beside his deceased mother, with whom he called out to as he took his final breaths.
Birth of a movement
In addition to Tuesday’s funeral, Moore was also among the more than 6,000 people that attended a public visitation at Floyd’s childhood church, the Fountain of Praise, on Monday. The crowd felt overwhelmed with emotion as they viewed Floyd in his open gold casket.
“He was in a gold casket,” said Moore.
At the visitation, Moore had the honor of meeting Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.
“The chief of police, he was very nice to me. He respects the city; they really look up to him. He’s for fairness from all his officers,” said Moore. “He opened up a lot of doors for me. There were some places I went in I couldn’t have gotten in if he wouldn’t have given me access.”
Moore was also honored to meet some friends of Floyd’s family. Speaking with the News Messenger in a telephone interview, one friend of the family, Thea McGee-Jackson, who grew up in Floyd’s neighborhood, shared how devastating his death has been. She’s glad to see the uprising movement from it, calling for an end to racism.
“I really realized that this right here just took off (the blinders) to let us know racism still exists,” she said. “Enough is enough. We want justice now. We demand justice. It needs to start now.
“It needs to be the start of a new foundation of on this earth,” said McGee-Jackson.”
She shared how Floyd dedicated his life trying to stop violence in his own neighborhood, and advocated for peace.
“He used to help with (the campaign) ‘Guns Down Gloves Up,’” McGee-Jackson recalled. “He stopped the kids from fighting, adults from fighting, and helped women that were up late at night.
“He was loved,” she said, sharing a mural was painted in Floyd’s honor in Houston’s Third Ward community, titled “Forever breathing in our hearts”.
“He will forever be loved and missed and will forever be in our hearts,” said McGee-Jackson.
Pastor Moore said when he saw the video of Floyd’s death, he responded with a sermon entitled “I Can’t Breathe,” which was inspired by the words Floyd spoke, moments before he took his last breath.
“It was one (officer) in his back, thigh, lungs, all three of them were there. That’s why he couldn’t move. The other one had his knee in his ribcage in his lungs …. just suffocated that man.
“As a Christian, you have to do a whole lot of praying because the Bible says vengeance is mine says the Lord,” said Moore.
Moore believes some good will come out of the tragedy.
“God is going to get some glory out of this,” he said. “God did not cause this, but yet God can use this situation to get some glory out of it, because like the death of Jesus turned the world upside down, the death of Martin Luther King and the death of Malcolm X and others, it’s something about death that moves us beyond.
“While you’re living you can make an impression, but your death can make an impact; and the way we saw him die, although hit was cruel and horrible, (it has made an impact),” the pastor said.
“This is the birth of a movement, and I hope a month from now we’ll still be fired up with trying to change some things with our police, community, relationships, the way we treat each other,” said Moore. “This ought to make us rise to the occasion. This is the time to get on the front line, to speak up for equality.”
Moore asks for continued prayer for Floyd’s family and the world.
“I would suggest what we need now more than anything else is God’s presence, peace and power,” he said. “Continue to keep the family in prayer and let’s pray for each other and let’s pray for unity in our nation, unity in America and the world. Love each other and respect each other. “